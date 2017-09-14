Think again, DP (국문)
김이수 부결, 여권은 비난보다 반성해야
Sept 14,2017
A political standoff is inevitable after the National Assembly voted against the presidential nomination of Kim Yi-su as chief justice of the Constitutional Court. It is the first time since the highest court’s establishment in 1988 that a nominee for its chief was disapproved by the legislature.
The Blue House criticized the opposition for abusing its “reckless majority” power and leaving a “bad precedent” of disrupting the constitutional order with political intentions. The ruling Democratic Party condemned the three opposition parties for “revolting” against the new governing power. But their outcries go against the principles of separation of powers and representative democracy.
The Blue House should be first humbled by the political veto against its selectiveness in appointments. The Constitutional Court and the Supreme Court are the country’s top judiciary institutions. If they do not earn public confidence in their balanced and fair judgment, social conflict could worsen instead of being alleviated.
But Moon named left-leaning candidates to head and join the top courts. Moon outright said he hoped Kim would continue adding a minority voice to the nine-member bench. In fact, he was the only member to oppose disbanding the Unified Progressive Party for its pro-North Korea activities.
The rejection of the nomination is the legislature’s motion to keep the judiciary from tilting too far to the left. The action should have been a wake-up call to the governing power.
The Blue House and ruling party must change their self-justifying unilateral ways. The ruling party habitually labels any individual or entity for being connected to the “past ills” if they oppose the government plans. Moon did not attempt to connect with the opposition even though they dominate the legislative branch.
The government will submit various bills to reform the law enforcement offices and change the tax code to raise the income levies for the wealthiest. There are many issues on the external front where the government needs legislative cooperation. There is no gain in stoking conflict with the opposition.
Whether he likes it or not, the president must cohabitate with an opposition-ruled legislature for the next three years. He must show through his actions what he meant by calling the opposition camp his governing partner.
The honeymoon period is officially over. Instead of indulging in the popularity he enjoys with the people, he must work to improve his relationship with the legislative. Partisanship and political stalemate would not only damage the president but also the people.
JoongAng Ilbo, Sept. 13, Page 34
김이수 헌법재판소장 임명동의안이 국회에서 부결된 것을 놓고 여권은 맹비난을 이어갔다. 청와대는 “헌정 질서를 정치적이고 정략적으로 이용한 가장 나쁜 선례”라며 “무책임한 다수의 횡포”라고 주장했다. 더불어민주당은 “적폐연대”라거나 “탄핵과 정권교체에 대한 불복”이라고 야 3당을 공격했다. 한마디로 3권 분립과 민주주의에 대한 이해 부족이고 총선 민의를 인정하지 않는 무책임한 비판이다.
헌재소장 후보자의 임명동의안 부결은 1988년 헌재 출범 이후 처음 있는 일이다. 당연히 함의하는 바가 적지 않다.
무엇보다 청와대는 진보편향 코드인사에 대한 정치권의 심판으로 받아들여야 한다. 헌법재판소와 대법원은 나라의 최고사법기관이다. 공정성에 대한 국민 신뢰가 부족하면 사회 갈등을 해소하는 게 아니라 오히려 키울 가능성이 있다. 그런데도 문재인 대통령은 한쪽으로 치우친 헌재소장과 헌법재판관, 대법원장 후보자를 잇달아 지명해 사법부 코드화에 대한 우려를 샀다. 특히 문 대통령은 김이수 후보자를 지명하면서 ‘지속적 소수의견’을 발탁 배경으로 밝혔다. 그는 통합진보당 해산 결정 때 유일하게 반대 의견을 냈다. 그런 만큼 김 후보자 낙마는 사법기관 전반의 급속한 좌클릭 조짐에 입법부가 제동을 건 경고라고 봐야 한다. 극한 표현으로 야당 탓을 할 게 아니라 겸허한 반성의 목소리가 먼저 나와야 했다.
청와대와 여당의 국정 운영방식이 근본적으로 달라져야 한다는 의미도 크다. 야당이 수용할 수 없는 인사나 법안을 내놓고 ‘처리하지 않으면 적폐’라는 식으로 겁박한다면 ‘제2, 제3의 김이수’를 부를 뿐이다. 문 대통령은 김 후보자를 지명한 뒤 국회 통과를 위한 노력을 충분히 하지 않았다. 여당 역시 대통령 지지율만 바라보며 야당 의원들을 적극적으로 설득하지 않았다. 지금 국회는 여소야대 국회다. 그게 4·13 총선 민의다. 정부와 여당은 이번 정기국회에서 증세, 권력기관 개혁 등 각종 입법을 추진할 예정이다. 정부·여당은 적폐청산이라지만 야당은 정치보복이라고 맞서고 있다. 초당적 협조를 얻어야 할 외교안보 현안도 쌓여 있다. 모두가 야당 협조 없이는 한 발짝도 나갈 수 없는 사안들이다. 이런 상황에서 청와대와 여당이 한목소리로 야당을 맹공하고 자극하는 건 상대를 인정하지 않는 오만이고 실익이 없는 일이다.
문 대통령은 좋든 싫든 여소야대 국회와 3년을 함께 가야 한다. 그동안 “야당은 국정의 동반자”라고 누누이 강조했다. 이젠 말이 아닌 행동으로 옮겨야 한다. 대결과 대립으론 아무것도 풀 수 없다. 문재인 정부는 이제 초기의 허니문 시기를 지나 본격적인 여의도 정치의 시험대에 올랐다. 더 이상 ‘지지율 독재’에 의존한다는 말을 듣는 건 곤란하다. 야당에 협조를 구하기 전에 협치의 여건을 만들어야 한다. 청와대가 사사건건 야당 탓이면 국회도 숫자의 힘으로 사사건건 대통령의 발목을 잡게 된다. 그리고 그 피해는 고스란히 국민에게 돌아간다.