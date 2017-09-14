Wanna One announces next album

Boy band Wanna One will release another album in the third week of November, just three months after they released their debut album, and their lead single, “Energetic.”They became the first band to ever hold a debut concert at the Gocheok Sky Dome in western Seoul, when they performed there last month.Until the end of October, the group will perform both domestically and internationally, while simultaneously preparing for their upcoming album.If Wanna One continues to go as strong as it currently is, many in the music industry expect that the group will be able to beat the album sales records they set last month. Immediately after their debut, the group and sold more than 500,000 albums.By Hong You-kyoung