Bae Soo-bin welcomes second son

Actor Bae Soo-bin has become the father of his second child. TV Report, an entertainment news outlet, quote an acquaintance of Bae saying that his wife gave birth to the couple’s second son yesterday in Seoul. The report quoted the acquaintance as saying that the mother and the baby are both healthy and that Bae is really happy.Bae married his wife in 2013, and the same year, they had their first son.He has expressed his love for his family on TV programs including MBC’s “Real Men,” a reality program where male celebrities experience military life for six days on a real military base.He made his debut in 2002 on the drama “The Proof of Memories” which aired on Chinese network CCTV.By Hong You-kyoung