A long way to go (국문)

A reform committee working within the main opposition Liberty Korea Party recommended Wednesday that its veteran lawmakers Suh Chung-won and Choi Kyung-hwan leave the party. Both representatives were core members of the faction loyal to President Park Geun-hye before and after her impeachment and removal for an unprecedented corruption scandal.
But the party leadership took a step back by pardoning the rest of the pro-Park group, who contributed to the conservative party’s fall from grace, saying it will take additional steps to punish them if they don’t cooperate with the party’s reform campaign. Despite the realistic need for the LKP to merge with the minor opposition Bareun Party — which was created by defectors from the conservative party in January who were not loyal to Park — it is not appropriate for the LKP to penalize the two ringleaders of the pro-Park faction alone. Its decision is not only half-baked, but will surely disappoint a public that expects a genuine rebirth of the party.
First of all, it is not clear if the LKP, with its 107 seats in the legislature, could provide the leadership needed to unite the conservative forces in Korea with such a meager level of reform spirit. The Bareun Party, with 20 seats in the legislature, has persistently called for the expulsion of eight pro-Park lawmakers, including not only Suh and Choi but other core members like Yoon Sang-hyun and Hong Moon-jong, as a precondition for merging with the LKP. But the pro-Park faction refused to accept that demand.
Six months have passed since ruling Saenuri Party changed its name to Liberty Korea Party to get beyond the historic scandal that tarnished its name beyond repair. The party is still divided between the pro-Park group and others. If such a sleazy fight continues, it cannot represent the conservative movement in this country.
The LKP must regain its reputation as the mainstream of Korean conservatism. If it is not able to root out the entire pro-Park faction, it can never restore its pride as the champion of conservative values. The party must rid itself of vested interests through actions, not words.
The party must hold the pro-Park faction accountable for the disastrous schism in the conservative camp. If our society is to fly harmoniously with two wings, the party must quickly restore the values of healthy conservatism.
JoongAng Ilbo, Sept. 14, Page 34
자유한국당 혁신위원회가 어제 박근혜 전 대통령과 친박계 핵심 의원인 서청원·최경환 의원에게 탈당을 권유했다. 국정 실패에 대한 정치적 책임을 이유로 들었다. 하지만 총선 공천 과정에서 ‘진박 감별사’를 자처하며 전횡을 부린 나머지 친박계 의원들에 대해선 “당의 화합을 위해 노력하지 않을 경우 책임을 묻는 추가 조치를 하겠다”고 물러섰다. 바른정당과 통합을 염두에 둔 ‘박근혜와의 절연’이지만 만시지탄인 데다 국민 눈높이에 훨씬 못 미치는 눈가림용 쇄신이다.
우선 이 정도 수준의 개혁으로 한국당이 보수 진영 통합의 주도권을 잡을 수 있을지가 미지수다. 바른정당은 그동안 윤상현·홍문종 의원을 비롯한 친박계 의원 8명의 인적 청산을 통합의 전제 조건으로 꼽아왔다. 그나마 이 정도의 인적 혁신안에도 친박계 의원들은 ‘수용 불가’ 입장을 밝혀 당에선 상당한 진통이 예상된다. 사실상 ‘박근혜당’이었던 새누리당이 당명을 바꾸고 쇄신과 혁신을 다짐한 게 반년 전이다. 아직도 친박·비박으로 갈려 다투는 당 지배 구조와 인적 구성이라면 스스로 내걸었던 ‘미래 정당’은 도대체 언제나 가능할는지 모를 일이다.
‘당명 빼곤 바뀐 게 없다’는 평가를 받는 한국당으로선 ‘보수 본류’의 위상을 회복하는 게 시급한 과제다. 입으로만 친박 패권 청산을 외칠 뿐 실제론 친박 세력에 의존하는 모습을 보여왔기 때문이다. 뼈를 깎는 자기 반성과 냉철한 현실 인식이 출발점이다. 여기에 기반해 말로만의 기득권 철폐가 아니라 실천으로 혁신의 모습을 보여줘야 한다. 무엇보다 권력자를 중심으로 똘똘 뭉쳐 부패한 기득권에 집착하는 패거리 정치를 털어내야 한다. 그러자면 보수 정치를 산산조각 낸 친박 패권에 대해 가혹하다 싶을 정도로 엄중한 책임을 물어야 한다. 우리 사회가 양쪽 날개로 날아가려면 건전한 보수의 가치를 되살려야 한다. 한국당의 갈 길이 멀다.