SK Telecom to export its AI network system to India

SK Telecom is exporting its artificial intelligence-powered network to Indian mobile carrier Bharti Airtel, the world’s third largest carrier by subscribers.According to Korea’s largest mobile carrier on Wednesday, the two companies signed a partnership to establish an AI network operating system in India, using the Korean company’s technologies and know-how, and to cooperate on developing next generation technology such as a 5G high-speed network and Internet of Things.The partnership grants the Korean firm the opportunity to export its AI-based network to overseas markets while the Indian counterpart can enhance the quality of its telecommunications network.The AI network operating solution offered by SK Telecom optimizes telecommunications traffic on networks and automatically restores the system when an error is detected. As the system keeps track of network quality through real-time big data analysis, quality network management becomes easier for firms, according to SK Telecom.The solution is an outcome of two years of research by 250 engineers from both SK Telecom and SK’s affiliated IT service unit SK C&C, the Korean mobile carrier said.The Korean mobile carrier will send key engineers to India to research the existing network later this month. The two companies hope to establish a pilot AI network by the end of this year for full implementation by 2019.By Kim Jee-hee