Sports Briefs

GOLFThe first PGA Tour event in Korea will feature top class local golfers, including veteran Choi Kyoung-ju, organizers here said Thursday.CJ Group announced that Choi, who has won eight times on the PGA Tour, will compete at the CJ Cup@Nine Bridges, which will be played from Oct. 19-22 at the Club at Nine Bridges on Jeju Island.The 47-year-old, better known as K.J. Choi, will be joined by two-time PGA Tour winner Bae Sang-moon, who was recently discharged from his military service, and An Byeong-hun, the first Asian to win the rookie of the year award on the European Tour.“CJ made the best tournament for local fans and young players,” Choi said through the organizing committee. “I’m deeply moved that I will be playing at the first PGA Tour event in Korea.”They are among 78 players who will participate in the CJ Cup. With the top 60 players coming from the FedEx Cup points standings, the organizers said five golfers from the Korea PGA Tour and two players from the Asian Tour will compete at the tournament, as well as the top three Korean players on the world rankings not already qualified through FedEx Cup points.Eight golfers, including one local amateur prospect, will also play at the tournament with CJ’s invitation.Choi and Bae have received a sponsor invitation, while An earned his spot based on the world rankings. They will be joined by top-class golfers like Jason Day, Justin Thomas and Adam Scott, who all expressed their intention to play in Korea.The champion of this event will receive 500 FedEx Cup points and a two-year exemption on the tour.RUGBYKorean wheelchair rugby player Park U-cheol has been named the International Paralympic Committee’s (IPC) Athlete of the Month for August, officials said Wednesday.The Korea Paralympic Committee said that Park won the IPC’s monthly award after receiving 61 percent of the votes, edging out other athletes, such as British canoeist Emma Wiggs and South African sprinter Ntando Mahlangu.Park, 18, was named the Most Valuable Player at the International Wheelchair Rugby Federation Asia-Oceania Championship in New Zealand last month even though Korea lost in the bronze medal game.Park, who has spinal muscular atrophy, previously represented Korea at the 2014 Incheon Asian Para Games and won the silver medal.He is the third Korean to win the IPC’s Athlete of the Month award, after shooter Sim Jae-yong and ice sledge hockey player Jung Seung-hwan.Yonhap