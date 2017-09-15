Copenhagen to host 2023 congress of architects

Danish Ambassador to Korea Thomas Lehmann, left, with Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon at the opening of the UIA 2017 Seoul World Architects Congress on Sept. 3. [EMBASSY OF DENMARK]

Copenhagen will host the International Union of Architects (UIA) congress in 2023, the first time the world’s largest body of architects will have its forum in Scandinavia.“On Sept. 10, Copenhagen won 149 votes out of 247 at the UIA 2017 World Architects Congress, held in Seoul, for the bid to host the 29th world congress in 2023,” said the Danish Embassy in Seoul in its press release on Wednesday.“The event in Copenhagen will be held with the theme of ‘Sustainable Future,’ with the Danish capital aiming to invite over 10,000 architects and key decision makers worldwide to discuss how architecture can contribute to the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).”The UIA congress, commonly known as the Olympics for architects, is a triennial event that brings together thousands in the field of architecture to exchange ideas and share their visions for the future of the industry. The congress in 2020 will be held in Rio de Janeiro.“I am very happy that the UIA 2017 held in Seoul concluded that the 2023 world congress will be held in Copenhagen,” said Danish Ambassador to Korea Thomas Lehmann.“Copenhagen’s bid has had the full support of the Danish government and our Nordic partners, as in the Nordic region we are very proud of our history of having successfully hosted many top-class international conferences.”Lehmann added, “There has, however, not been a UIA Congress in the Nordic countries before. Copenhagen and the whole Nordic region guarantee that we will deliver a truly unique event.“From quick facilitation of visas to a secured location in one of the safest cities in the world, we will treat the UIA World Congress with the importance it deserves.”BY ESTHER CHUNG [chung.juhee@joongang.co.kr]