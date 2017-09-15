Gov’t raises anti-dumping duties on ferroalloy for steel

Korea has decided to impose anti-dumping duties on ferroalloy imported from Vietnam, India and Ukraine, the trade commission here said Thursday.The Korea Trade Commission (KTC) said it made the final decision to levy punitive duties of 4.06-19.06 percent on ferro-silico-manganese imported from the three countries for the next five years, for underselling their products here and causing damage to the local industry.Currently, a preliminary tariff of 6.08-32.32 percent has been imposed on the product since May 31 this year.Ferro-silico-manganese, a kind of ferroalloy with iron, silicon and manganese, is a key ingredient in steelmaking. Yonhap