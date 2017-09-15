Shinsegae’s Pureun Bam soju hits stores nationwide

Shinsegae’s first soju, Pureun Bam, launches sales today, according to the retail giant.The 360-milliliter (12 fluid ounces) bottle will come in two versions with an alcohol content of 20.1 percent and 16.9 percent. The price will be similar to market competitors.Sales will start at Shinsegae Group’s retailers nationwide including Shinsegae Department Store, discount chain Emart, warehouse store Emart Traders and convenience store Emart24. The new release will also be found at restaurants and pubs on Jeju Island, where Pureun Bam’s manufacturer and Shinsegae subsidiary Jeju Soju is based.Shinsegae highlighted that it had worked to refine the taste by filtering the product five times and using clear water pulled up from Jeju Island’s underground.The retail giant purchased a 100 percent stake in Jeju Soju in December, which was originally a local soju manufacturer with a minor market share in the region. Shinsegae invested 25 billion won ($22 million) to upgrade production facilities and for rebranding.By Song Kyoung-son