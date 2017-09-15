SK Telecom develops new codec to reduce data usage

SK Telecom will add a high efficiency video coding technology that cuts data consumption by 25 percent to video viewed through its mobile streaming platform.According to the mobile carrier on Thursday, it will apply the codec on 12 live-streaming channels of “oksusu,” a media platform operated by SK Broadband, from Sept. 28.The new codec enables viewers to watch the same video on mobile phones using half the data that would be used if it was viewed using advanced video coding technology, the mostly widely used codec in the market.The upgraded codec, however, is only supported by 27 smartphone models including the latest Galaxy S8 from Samsung Electronics and LG Electronics V30.By Kim Jee-hee