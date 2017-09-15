Ssangyong Motor releases G4 Rexton SUV in U.K.

SsangYong Motor, the Korean unit of Indian auto giant Mahindra & Mahindra, released the G4 Rexton in the United Kingdom.The company said on Thursday through a press release that it has officially launched the large-sized premium sports utility vehicle in the United Kingdom on Wednesday, local time, at Blenheim Palace, Oxfordshire.The SUV maker is also showcasing the new Rexton at this year’s Frankfurt Motor Show, which started on Thursday.The new Rexton will be exhibited at the Blenheim Palace International Horse Trials, a horse riding event of which SsangYong became the title sponsor in June. The Blenheim Palace International Horse Trials started on Wednesday and will go until Sept. 17.The G4 Rexton is the latest arrow in SsangYong’s quiver as the auto company continues its effort to expand its grip outside of Korea. In May, SsangYong has also re-entered the Saudi Arabian market where it was absent for the past four years. The company said through the press release that the company will also move to other regions to launch the new Rexton to expand its global market share.By Choi Hyung-jo