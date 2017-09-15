Seoul won’t take China to WTO

Korea’s presidential office dismissed the idea on Thursday of petitioning the World Trade Organization (WTO) over China’s economic retaliation for the deployment of a U.S. missile defense battery here, saying now is the time for joint efforts to rein in an increasingly provocative North Korea.“We hope to address difficult issues between South Korea and China by further strengthening strategic communication and cooperation,” presidential spokesman Park Soo-hyun told reporters.“Now is a very important juncture for maintaining cooperation with China due to North Korea’s nuclear and missile provocations.”China has taken a series of retaliatory steps against Korea, including a ban on Chinese group tours to the South, in protest of the deployment of the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense system.Beijing has argued that the antimissile system would be used to spy on its military facilities, bolster America’s military presence and tip the regional security balance in America’s favor.Yet Seoul and Washington argue that it is a defensive weapons system that only targets Pyongyang.Yonhap