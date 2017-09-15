Moon Jae-in given Global Citizen award

President Moon Jae-in has been named a winner of this year’s Global Citizen Awards by the U.S. think tank the Atlantic Council, in recognition of his contribution to democracy, his office said Thursday.Moon will receive the award at a dinner ceremony next week when he travels to New York for the UN General Assembly, the office said. The two other winners are Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Chinese pianist Lang Lang.The Atlantic Council’s website gave brief biographies of the three recipients.“President Moon is implementing strong reform policies to resolve daunting, major issues ranging from eradicating deep-rooted problems that exist in the political and economic system to addressing the North Korean nuclear crisis and creating jobs,” it said about Moon.Previous recipients include former U.S. Secretary of State Henry Kissinger, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Myanmar opposition leader Aung San Suu Kyi and International Monetary Fund Managing Director Christine Lagarde.Yonhap