2 Days & 1 Night’ cancels weekly filming

Filming for the KBS2 variety show “2 Days & 1 Night” has been cancelled this week, which may affect future broadcasts, due to the ongoing strike of the National Union of Media Workers at KBS and MBC, two of the nation’s biggest TV networks.MBC’s popular comedy show “Infinite Challenge” cancelled its scheduled broadcast last Saturday.A KBS insider told local news outlet OSEN that although the filming schedules of “2 Days & 1 Night” and “The Return of Superman,” another of the network’s top shows, had been cancelled this week, the network may not be affected by the change as of yet.The Union of Media Workers went on strike Monday Sept. 4, calling for the removal of the networks’ management, restoration of editorial independence and for unbiased reporting. Thursday was first time in five years that the scheduled filming of “2 Days & 1 Night” was cancelled since a union strike in 2012.Although some previously recorded footage of the variety show remains, if the strike continues, the networks may not be able to air new episodes in the future.By Hong You-kyoung