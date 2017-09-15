Short guys suit up and keep it stylish: Finding clothes when you’re not model height is not as easy as it looks

Left: Fashion show director and planner Kim Seon-tae looks to women who dress in a masculine way for inspiration. Right: Big Bang’s G-Dragon wearing a women’s tweed jacket from luxury brand Chanel. [KIM SEON-TAE, JOONGANG ILBO]

CEO of Adam’s Peach, Kim Hyun-soo, alters not only the length of his pants, but also the width. [KIM HYUN-SOO]

Rapper Dok2 frequently wears statement pieces that draw attention away from his height. [JOONGANG ILBO]

Comedian and singer Haha is known for his witty and straightforward personality, but he is also known as being one of the shortest celebrities in Korea. On the Aug. 26 episode of MBC’s “Infinite Challenge,” Haha hosted a party titled, “Small but Beautiful,” and invited all of his friends who are shorter than him to celebrate their short stature.Haha, who is 171.5 centimeters (5.63 feet) tall invited actor Yoo Byung-jae (162.5 cm), Shorry of rap duo Mighty Mouse (163.7 cm), Ha Sung-woon of boy band Wanna One (167 cm) and comedian Yang Se-hyung (166.3 cm), another cast member of “Infinite Challenge.” The group shared funny experiences living as short men and teased others about being too tall to join their party.The show was made in good humor, but in reality, there are many obstacles that short men run into, including finding a good outfit to wear.The standard size of several Korean suit brands such as Maestro, Galaxy and Cambridge Members is between 170cm and 175cm. For some brands, 165cm is the smallest size they make, but due to limited demand, it is usually difficult to find.For most casual clothing brands, medium and large sizes are much more commonly found than small. It is easy to find people on internet complaining that “the cost for mending [oversized] clothes is often more than the price of the clothes.”When oversized clothes become fashionable, shorter guys find it difficult to be trendy. According to Han Seong-ryun, a fashion marketer, “I am 173 centimeters tall, but because the clothes are so big, I cannot even think of wearing oversized coats or jackets or pants with ornaments on the bottom.”However, those who find themselves too short to wear the latest trends have no need to be discouraged because there are stores made for them as well. There are more than 10 online retailers that consider guys on the shorter side their main consumer base.One online retailer, Small Man, sells clothes one-size smaller than clothes commonly sold for short males. Chae Ga-young, manager of Small Man, said, “Pants that do not need to be mended are our best sellers. Unlike other online retailers which have models who are 180 centimeters tall, most of our models are between 168 centimeters to 172 centimeters tall.”Once all of the elements of an outfit are compiled, the more important part is knowing how to dress up in a stylish way.When asked, many fashion insiders had tips for how those who are vertically-challenged can maximize their looks.The first tip is to utilize imperfection. Fashion show director and planner Kim Seon-tae has a small and slim body shape and finds that he fits into clothing made for women. Using this as his strength, he frequently wears unisex brands. Big Bang member G-Dragon has been seen fashionably wearing a women’s tweed jacket from Chanel and many fashion insiders say he successfully pulls off the look. “The options increase greatly if you refer to women who dress in a more masculine style,” said Kim.Fashion consultant Lee Heon advised shorter men to think outside the box. Items such as double-breasted jacket with two buttons, striped t-shirts or large patterns make the person wearing them look shorter.However, according to Lee, “Even if you are wearing a striped t-shirt, if it is red, it boosts concentration and holds others’ attention. Also, if the color of the jacket is refreshing and a tie has a distinct water drop patterns, those items themselves are eye-catching, and distracts from whether the person is short or tall.”Singer Yoon Jong-shin, rapper Dok2 and actor Lee Dong-hwi frequently wear statement looks and are known as fashion leaders.Kim Hyun-soo, the CEO of Adam’s Peach, a male bag brand, and fashion event planner Min Hyo-gi suggested a subtle point that brings big change. For instance, when Kim makes alterations pants, he cuts down the width of the lower part of the leg, from knee to the ankle. Although it costs more, he insists on doing it so the original silhouette remains.On the other hand, Min finds a jacket that is a bit wider than his body and repairs the shoulders afterwards. “Short people tend to find clothing that perfectly fits their body and I realized that it doesn’t look good because the shoulders fit too tightly,” added Min.Those with their own distinct style all agree on one piece of fashion advice. None of the fashion industry insiders contacted for this story wear shoe inserts that make them look taller. “If one is not as tall as 183 or 185 centimeters, it is better to dress properly than struggle against nature to make oneself taller,” said Kim.BY LEE DO-EUN [hong.youkyoung@joongang.co.kr]8월 26일 방송된 예능프로그램 ‘무한도전’에서는 키 작은 남자 연예인이 대거 등장했다. 고정 출연자 하하(1m71.5㎝)를 필두로 유병재(1m62.5㎝)·양세형(1m66.3㎝)·쇼리(1m63.7㎝)·하성운(1m67㎝) 등이 함께했다. 이들은 “키 작은 사람들의 억울함을 대변하겠다”는 의미로 ‘작아(작고 아름다운) 파티’를 기획하며 단신으로서의 갖가지 고충을 털어놨다.당연히 옷입기도 그중 하나였다. “찢어진 청바지를 사면 무릎 부분이 생각보다 아래 있다”는 등의 웃픈(웃기면서도 슬픈) 에피소드를 공유했다.웃자고 만든 방송이지만 실제로 아담한 남자들의 옷 입기에는 난관이 많다. 일단 사기부터 쉽지 않다. 마에스트로·갤럭시·캠브리지 멤버스 등 국내 정장 브랜드들이 표준으로 삼는 신장 사이즈는 1m70~1m75㎝다. 일부 업체는 1m65㎝가 최소 사이즈이지만 워낙 소량 제작이라 웬만한 매장에서는 구하기가 쉽지 않다. 더구나 캐주얼 브랜드는 아예 사이즈가 M(미디엄)·L(라지)인 경우가 대다수다. 포털사이트의 지식 검색에서는 “(큰 옷 줄이느라) 수선비가 옷값보다 더 많이 나온다” 등의 하소연을 어렵지 않게 찾을 수 있다.더구나 요즘처럼 품이나 길이를 넉넉히 입는 오버사이즈가 유행할 땐 멋을 부리기가 더 만만치 않다. 패션 마케터 한성륜(29)씨는 “내 키가 1m73㎝인데도 워낙 옷이 크게 나오다 보니 코트나 재킷 주머니가 아래로 내려가 있는 디자인이나 바지 밑단에 장식이 있는 옷은 아예 입어볼 생각조차 못한다”고 말했다.그렇다고 비관할 필요는 없다. 이런 현실을 반영한 틈새 시장 역시 활발하기 때문이다. 아담한 남자들을 겨냥하는 인터넷 쇼핑몰만 10여 개가 넘는다.예컨대 쇼핑몰 ‘키작은남자’는 1m60~1m75㎝ 남자들을 위해 기성복 사이즈보다 한 단계씩 작거나 짧은 옷을 주로 선보인다. 이 업체 채가영 주임은 “수선할 필요없는 딱 맞는 바지가 인기 품목”이라며 “180㎝대 모델을 쓰는 일반 쇼핑몰과 달리 우리 모델은 1m68~1m72㎝가 대부분”이라고 말했다.옷도 옷이지만 관건은 어떻게 스타일을 살려 입는가다. 바지와 상의 길이를 짧게 하라거나 상반신에 포인트를 주라는 조언은 교과서 같은 기본 팁. 비법은 따로 있다. 1m65~1m70㎝ 키를 남다른 감각으로 살려내는 패션계 종사자들이 몸소 깨우친 실전 노하우다.가장 먼저 꼽을 만한 건 ‘단점을 이용하라’다. 패션쇼 연출·기획자인 김선태(28)씨는 아담하면서 마른 체형이다. 웬만한 여자 옷이 맞는다. 그는 이 점을 활용해 남녀 구분 없는 유니섹스 브랜드를 즐겨 찾는다. 지드래곤이 여성복 샤넬의 트위드 재킷을 멋스럽게 소화하는 것도 비슷한 사례다. 김씨는 “매니시하게 입는 여성 스타일을 참고해 옷을 고르면 선택의 폭이 그만큼 넓어진다”고 말했다.이헌(43) 패션 컨설턴트는 “상식을 깨라”고 말한다. 단추가 두 개씩 달리는 더블 브레스트 재킷이나 가로 줄무늬, 큼직큼직한 무늬는 키를 작아 보이게 한다는 게 정설. 하지만 그는 “가로 줄무늬라도 가령 빨간색이라면 주목도를 높이면서 시선이 퍼지지 않는다”면서 “재킷의 컬러가 산뜻하다거나 커다란 물방울 무늬 타이를 매면 그 자체로 시선을 끌어 키가 크다, 작다라는 게 큰 인상을 주지 않는다”고 말한다. 가수 윤종신, 힙합 래퍼 도끼, 배우 이동휘 등이 화려한 디자인의 옷을 입으며 ‘패셔니스타’로 꼽히는 것도 이런 조언을 뒷받침한다.남성백 브랜드 아담스피치 김현수(37) 대표와 패션 브랜드 이벤트 담당자인 민효기(30)씨는 작지만 큰 차이를 만드는 비결을 제시한다. 가령 김 대표는 바지 길이를 줄일 땐 무릎부터 복숭아뼈까지 통을 살짝 줄여 입는다. 길이만 줄일 때보다 원래 모양이 지닌 전체적인 실루엣을 유지해주기 때문에 수선비가 더 들더라도 고집하는 부분이다. 민씨는 재킷을 고를 때 몸통이 살짝 여유 있는 옷을 찾아 어깨를 수선한다. “키 작은 사람들이 딱 맞는 옷을 입으려고 사이즈를 몸통에 맞추다 보면 어깨가 죄어 들어 보기 안 좋다는 걸 몸소 체험했다”고 말한다.자신만의 스타일링 원칙을 지닌 이들이 공통적으로 거부하는 게 있다. 키높이 신발 깔창을 깔지 않는 것. 김현수 대표는 “1m83, 1m85㎝도 아닐 바에야 차라리 스타일로 승부하는 남자가 멋져 보이지 않겠냐”고 반문했다.이도은 기자