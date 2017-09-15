The Amazon way (국문)

American e-commerce company Amazon is searching for a home for its second headquarters. Last week, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos announced a plan to build a second headquarters in a major city in North America similar to the headquarters in Seattle. Many cities have shown interest. When Amazon sets up a headquarters, it will bring jobs and tax revenue. It will be a jackpot for the host city.
Jeff Bezos is a master of business, and he displayed outstanding strategy for this project as well. He made an eight-page Request For Proposal (RFP) public, which outlines conditions in detail. Contenders will apply with a proposal of benefits that they can offer to Amazon and strengths of the cities, and the location will be chosen through a competition.
What follows is what Amazon wants. It should be a metropolitan area with more than one million people, good schools and a talented workforce. The site should be within 48 kilometers (30 miles) of the downtown and less than 45 minutes from an international airport. A major highway and arterial road should be easily accessible within 1.6 to 3.2 kilometers, and mass transit train, subway or bus should be directly connected to the site.
Cities are busy finding a potential site. It is impressive how Bezos made the cities do the work when Amazon should be spending time and effort finding the location with the best conditions. Bezos can demand specific terms because Amazon has a lot more to offer. The second headquarters will create 50,000 full-time jobs in the next 10 to 15 years, six-figure jobs for software developers and other skilled positions. Amazon will make more than 5 billion dollars of direct investment.
The Seattle headquarters shows what Amazon can offer. Among the 380,000 Amazon employees, 40,000 work in Seattle. From 2010 to 2016, they were paid a total of $25.7 billion, and $43 million has been paid as transit allowance. Every year, 233,000 rooms are booked in Seattle for Amazon-related business trips.
Meanwhile, Amazon’s reasons for not expanding in Seattle but opening a second headquarters are controversial. Some say Seattle is not business-friendly as it has the highest minimum wage in the United States and a new income tax on the wealthy has been approved. Liberal politicians argue that Amazon’s move is unrelated.
One thing that’s clear is that it is business that creates jobs. A growing company expands employment. The government’s duty is to create an environment to do business. The new administration’s job policy focuses on expanding public jobs and converting irregular employment, and doesn’t seem to have a plan to back up companies like Amazon.
미국 온라인 유통 기업 아마존의 ‘제2 본사 찾기’가 한창이다. 지난주 제프 베저스 아마존 최고경영자가 “북미 대도시에 시애틀 본사와 같은 규모의 제2 본사를 짓겠다”고 발표하자 주요 도시들이 한껏 들떠 있다. 잘나가는 기업 아마존이 들어오면 일자리와 세수도 따라오기 때문이다. 지역 도시들로선 로또를 맞는 셈이다.
비즈니스의 달인 베저스는 이번 프로젝트에서도 탁월한 전략을 보여줬다. 원하는 조건을 상세하게 정리한 8쪽짜리 제안요청서(RFP)를 공개했다. 관심 있는 도시는 아마존에 제공할 혜택과 장점을 담은 제안서를 써서 지원한 뒤 경쟁을 통해 선발된다.
희망 조건은 이렇다. 인구 100만 명을 넘고, 좋은 대학이 있어 고급 인재풀을 지닌 곳이어야 한다. 사옥 부지는 가장 번화한 곳에서 48㎞ 이내, 국제공항은 45분 거리여야 한다. 주요 고속도로와 간선도로 진출입로는 1.6~3.2㎞ 거리여야 하고, 기차ㆍ지하철ㆍ버스 등 대중교통은 부지로 직접 연결돼야 한다.
도시들은 혈안이 되어 후보지를 찾고 있다. 최적의 조건을 찾기 위해 시간과 노력을 들여야 할 쪽은 아마존인데, 반대로 돌아가니 베저스의 사업 머리는 감탄할 만하다. 베저스가 까다로운 취향을 드러내며 큰소리칠 수 있는 이유는 아마존이 줄 게 훨씬 많기 때문이다. 제2 본사에는 향후 10~15년간 풀타임 일자리 5만 개가 새로 만들어진다. 소프트웨어 개발자 등 평균 연봉 10만 달러(약 1억1300만원) 이상의 고급 일자리다. 모두 50억 달러(약 5조6500억원) 이상의 직접 투자가 이뤄진다.
시애틀 본사를 들여다보면 빈말이 아님을 알 수 있다. 아마존 임직원 38만 명 가운데 약 4만 명이 시애틀에서 일한다. 2010~2016년 이들에게 나간 급여가 257억 달러(약 29조원)다. 이들에게 지원한 교통비는 4300만 달러(약 485억원)다. 아마존 관련 업무로 시애틀을 방문한 이들이 묵은 객실 수는 연간 23만3000개다.
한편에서는 아마존이 시애틀에서 더 이상 확장하지 않고 도시를 떠나는 이유를 놓고 시끄럽다. 미국에서 최저임금이 가장 높고, 최근 부자 증세 법안이 통과되는 등 기업 친화적이지 않은 환경 때문이라는 비판도 나온다. 진보 정치인들은 이와 무관하다며 입씨름을 하고 있다.
한 가지 명확한 것은 일자리는 기업이 만든다는 점이다. 성장하는 기업은 필요에 의해 고용을 늘린다. 정부가 해야 할 가장 중요한 일은 기업 하기 좋은 조건을 만들어주는 것이다. 재정을 동원한 공공부문 일자리 만들기와 비정규직 전환에 치우쳤다는 평가를 받는 새 정부의 일자리 정책에는 아마존 같은 기업을 키울 구상은 없어 보인다.
