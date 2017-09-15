Burning bridges (국문)
'박성진 사태'에서 드러난 집권세력 난맥상
Sept 15,2017
The ruling party joined the opposition in disapproving of Park Seong-jin, a mechanical engineering professor at Pohang University of Science and Technology, as the candidate to lead the Ministry of SMEs and Startups, whose role has been enlarged under the new administration. The president will not be able to defy the legislature’s objection and push ahead with his choice because the three opposition parties have threatened to veto the nomination of Kim Myeong-su as chief justice of the Supreme Court if Park is allowed to serve office without legislative confirmation. The fiasco raises fundamental questions about the president’s appointment choices and capacity to run the administration.
First of all, there are signs of fissures between the presidential office and ruling party. The Blue House neglected to convince the Democratic Party (DP), even though it raised concerns about Park’s ideological and religious values. As a result, the ruling party ended up publicly disagreeing with a presidential choice for cabinet. The DP also acted narrow-mindedly by rejecting the president’s first choice of a conservative figure. It was cowardly in its show of opposition. Instead of outright vetoing it, DP members walked out of a committee meeting as a sign of disapproval.
The conservative opposition parties were equally childish. They first praised Park for sharing common views on history, but nevertheless disqualified him. The confirmation process also underscored the DP’s rigid and domineering ways. DP chair Choo Mi-ae and floor leader Woo Won-shik pushed ahead with the vote on Constitutional Court chief justice nominee Kim Yi-su, instead of working harder to persuade the opposition, causing the first-ever legislative veto of a Constitutional Court chief nominee.
The DP not only has to fight the conservative parties, but also the People’s Party, after Moon’s former rival, Ahn Cheol-soo, has returned to the helm. Instead of correcting its ways, the DP habitually picks fight with the People’s Party. If it keeps this up, it risks trouble over other government bills, including next year’s budget proposal.
The former administration did poorly because President Park Geun-hye was at odds with the ruling party as well as the opposition. The incumbent president and ruling party are no different in the ways they vehemently criticized the former president and the opposition. The latest is the president’s sixth appointment to raise controversy. The presidential office must carefully reflect on its ways and work harder to improve its failing relationship with the legislature.
JoongAng Ilbo, Sept. 14, Page 34
부실검증·야당무시…인사참사 자초
집권 넉달만에 당정갈등까지 불거져
협치 복원 안하면 국정근간 흔들릴 것
박성진 중소벤처기업부 장관 후보자가 13일 국회에서 '부적격'판정을 받았다. 여당까지 동조한 결과 부적격 의견 인사청문보고서가 상임위를 통과한 것이다. 여당까지 박 후보자에게 등을 돌린데다 야3당이 그의 거취를 김명수 대법원장 후보자와 연계시키고 있어 문 대통령이 그의 임명을 강행하기는 쉬운 일이 아니다. 더 큰 문제는 이번 사태가 단순한 인사참사에 그치지 않고, 현 정부의 국정운영 능력에 근본적 문제를 제기하는 구조적 사건일 공산이 작지 않다는 점이다.
우선 걱정되는 것이 정부 출범 4개월만에 불거진 당정 엇박자다. 청와대는 박 후보자를 지명하면서 가치관 검증을 소홀히 한데다 뒤늦게 그의 역사관과 종교관이 드러나며 민주당의 반발이 거세졌음에도 이해를 구하고 설득하는 노력을 게을리했다. 그 결과 집권당이 청와대의 인사결정에 공개적으로 이견을 노출하기에 이르렀다. 민주당의 대응에도 문제가 많았다. 청와대가 알았든 몰랐든 박 후보자를 인선한 것은 이념을 탈피한 초당적 인사로 평가할 만하다. 그러나 민주당은 지지층을 의식해 모처럼의 탕평인사에 제동을 걸고 말았다. 대놓고 반대하자니 두려웠는지 간사를 제외한 민주당 산업위 위원 전부가 퇴장해 이견을 에둘러 표시하는 꼼수를 쓴 것도 유치하기 짝이 없다. 야당들도 비난받아 마땅하다. 자신들의 가치관과 궤를 같이하는 박 후보자를 "올바른 역사관을 가졌다"며 칭찬해놓고 결론은 문 대통령 흔들기를 위해 '부적격'으로 내렸다. 당리당략만 노려 공당으로서의 정체성과 일관성을 포기한 졸렬한 행태다.
두번째로 우려되는 것은 집권당인 민주당의 불통과 독주다. 김이수 헌법재판소장 후보 낙마 사태에서 드러났듯 추미애 대표와 우원식 원내대표는 야당과 소통하는 대신 군사작전하듯 표결을 밀어붙인 끝에 헌정 사상 첫 헌재소장 후보 낙마 사태를 자초했다. 지난 넉달 동안 민주당은 대화가 힘든 자유한국당은 제쳐놓고 정치적 뿌리가 같은 국민의당만 압박해 인사를 처리하기 일쑤였다. 그러나 안철수 전 의원의 대표 복귀 이후 국민의당이 '선명야당' 노선으로 돌아서며 그런 방식은 먹히기 힘들게 됐다. 김이수 낙마는 이를 상징하는 사건이다. 그런데도 민주당 지도부는 자신들의 불통을 반성하는 대신 국민의당 비난에만 열을 올리고있다. 이런 오만한 자세는 야권의 반발을 가중시켜 향후 법안과 예산 처리에서 줄줄이 발목을 잡힐 우려가 크다.
박근혜 정부가 무너진 핵심원인은 대통령과 여당 대표가 원수처럼 싸우고, 여당이 야당을 무시하며 독주한 때문이었다. '김이수 사태'와 '박성진 사태'를 보면 현 정부와 민주당도 그런 잘못된 길에 발을 들여놓기 시작한 것 아닌지 걱정이 된다. 청와대는 6번째 인사참사를 자초한 부실한 인사 시스템 개혁은 물론 균열이 확인된 당정관계 복원에 전력을 기울여야한다. 민주당도 청와대에 민심을 제대로 전달하고, 열린 마음으로 야당과 소통해 협치의 진정성을 보여야할 것이다.