Talk about bad timing (국문)

An official from the Ministry of Unification dropped bombshell remarks Thursday. He said the ministry plans to discuss ways to provide $8 million in aid to North Korea at a consultative meeting next Thursday for inter-Korean exchange and cooperation. The official said that the money, if approved, will be used for providing nutrition, vaccines and other medicines for undernourished North Korean children and pregnant women at the request of international relief agencies, including Unicef and the World Food Program.
When it comes to aid for our northern brethren, the more the better. But is this really the right time? Even if it is humanitarian aid, should the government offer it eleven days after the North’s sixth nuclear test and two days after the UN Security Council passed its toughest-ever sanctions on the regime in Pyongyang? We urge the government to make more prudent choices.
First of all, public sentiment will not approve of it. Since the North’s sixth nuclear test, allegedly of a hydrogen bomb, South Koreans are increasingly calling for redeployment of U.S. tactical nuclear weapons to counter the North’s nuclear threat. Pyongyang even ridiculed Seoul as a U.S. dog. The government’s aid also could trigger public disdain for what will appear like begging for dialogue with Pyongyang.
The Moon Jae-in administration’s decision could cause deep schisms in the international community’s joint front against the North. Following the decisions by Mexico and Peru to expel their North Korean ambassadors, China has for the first time used the word “denunciation” about its ally. U.S. President Donald Trump’s choice of words — the sanctions are “just another very small step” — suggest more pressures down the road.
Aid to North Korea under such circumstances could cause serious confusion around the world. Seoul said it notified Washington of the plan. But it cannot avoid controversy, as already seen in remarks by Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga. He said, quite reasonably, that such aid will harm the joint pressure on North Korea.
This all originates with the unification ministry’s obsession with dialogue. Despite the North’s repeated missile provocations, it proposed inter-Korean military talks, a reunion of separated families, and resumption of the Kaesong Industrial Complex. The ministry might have taken a conciliatory path to help turn a tense situation around. But the government must not be hasty. Slow and steady wins the race.
JoongAng Ilbo, Sept. 15, Page 34
통일부, 국제기구 통한 대북 인도적 지원 계획
북핵 실험 11일 뒤, 대북제재 결의 이틀 만에…
국제적인 대북제재 공조 균열시킬 우려 커
통일부 당국자가 어제 “유니세프와 세계식량계획 등 유엔 산하 국제기구의 요청에 따라 800만 달러를 지원하는 방안을 21일로 예정된 교류협력추진협의회에서 논의할 예정”이라고 밝혔다. 북한의 아동과 임산부를 대상으로 한 영양강화 사업과 백신 및 필수의약품, 영양실조 치료제 사업을 위해서다. 북한 동포에 대한 지원은 800만 달러가 아닌, 그 10배, 100배라도 해야 마땅하다. 하지만 지금이 바로 그런 때인가에 대해선 고개를 갸우뚱하지 않을 수 없다. 북한이 6차 핵실험을 한 지 11일 만이고 이를 제재하는 유엔 결의안이 통과된 지 불과 이틀밖에 지나지 않았을 뿐이다. 아무리 인도적 지원이라고는 하지만 생뚱맞다는 느낌을 지울 수 없다. 보통의 경우 원안대로 처리된다고 하지만 아직 최종 결정은 아닌 만큼 우리는 다음과 같은 이유로 정부가 보다 신중하게 검토해줄 것을 촉구한다.
우선, 국민 정서에 부합하느냐 문제다. 북한 6차 핵실험은 남북한 군사적 균형을 일거에 무너뜨리는 ‘게임 체인저’다. 북핵을 머리에 이고 살아야 하는가에 대한 걱정으로 일각에선 전술핵을 재배치해야 한다는 주장마저 나온다. 그만큼 국민들이 불안해하는 것이다. 북한은 또 어제 우리를 “동족의 껍데기를 쓴 미국의 개”라고 비난했다. 이런 판국에 대북 지원이라니 기가 막힐 따름이다. 혹시 남북 정상회담을 구걸하기 위한 꼼수 아니냐는 비판까지 나올 판이다.
또 국제적인 대북제재 공조에 균열을 가져올 우려가 있다. 멕시코에 이어 페루도 북한 대사를 추방하는 등 전 세계가 북한의 잇따른 핵·미사일 실험에 반대하고 있다. 중국도 이번 제재 결의안 통과 때 ‘규탄’이라는 용어를 처음으로 사용해 강력한 불만을 표시했다. 도널드 트럼프 미 대통령이 이번 제재를 ‘작은 걸음’이라 하고, 미 국무부가 ‘천장’이 아닌 ‘바닥’이라고 말한 것은 추가 독자제재 가능성을 시사한다. 이 같은 시점에서 대북 지원은 자칫 국제사회에 잘못된 신호를 줄 수 있다. 정부도 이런 점을 의식해 지원 계획을 미국에 미리 알렸다고는 하지만 국제적 논란을 피하긴 어렵다. 당장 스가 요시히데 일본 관방장관이 “북한에 대한 압력을 훼손하는 행동”이라고 비판했다.
마지막으로, 통일부의 거듭되는 엇박자 행보와 조급증을 꼬집지 않을 수 없다. 통일부는 북한의 잇따른 도발에도 불구하고 남북 군사회담과 개성공단 재개 검토 등을 발표해 문재인 대통령의 ‘극한 압박’과 동떨어진 행보를 보여 왔다. 이번 행태도 뜬금없기는 마찬가지다. 이는 통일부가 일부 진보진영의 “박근혜 정부의 통일부와 다를 바 없다”는 비난을 의식한 결과일 수 있고, 아니면 북한에 먼저 화해 메시지를 던져 국면을 전환하려는 의지의 소산일 수도 있다. 그렇지만 아무리 급하다고 바늘 허리에 실 매어 쓸 수는 없지 않나. 한 걸음 물러서면 세상이 넓게 보일 것이다. 통일부는 무언가 해야 한다는 강박감에 시달리지 말고 천천히 그러나 단단히 나아가라.