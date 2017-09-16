Gordon Ramsay appearing in Cass beer commercials

British celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay is modeling for Korea’s Cass beer TV commercials, which began airing on Friday. Oriental Brewery, Korea’s No. 1 beer producer, owned by Belgian-Brazilian beverage giant AB InBev, said on Friday the commercials focus on promoting Cass brand’s “excellence” through the chef’s “objective” assessment of the taste.He is seen enjoying Cass beer and dishes such as fried chicken, samgyeopsal (grilled pork belly) and pizza in the commercials with Austin Kang, a semifinalist in the fourth edition of the Korean reality cooking competition show “MasterChef Korea.” The commercials were shot at a Korean restaurant in Los Angeles.Best known for the reality show “Hell’s Kitchen” and eponymous restaurants around the world, Ramsay said the crispy texture of Korean fried chicken and grilled pork belly go very well with the “bloody fresh” taste of Cass, Oriental Brewery said.By Seo Ji-eun