Bobby’s ‘Love and Fall’ tops 22 iTunes charts

“Love and Fall” a solo record released by Bobby, member of YG Entertainment boy band iKon, has topped 22 Apple iTunes album charts around the world, his agency said Friday.The album released Thursday stood at No. 1 on a total of 22 iTunes album charts, including in Hong Kong, Malaysia, the Philippines, Finland and Chile, according to YG. Bobby’s first full-length album also ranked sixth on the U.S. album chart. The Korean-American singer-rapper, first entered the spotlight as a contestant on the 2013 TV audition show “WIN: Who is Next,” competing against other trainees for the chance to debut as a group. Two years later, he debuted with iKON under YG.The group is known for its scrappy, raucous attitude and sound. But Bobby has revealed a more personal and intimate side of himself on the new record. The singer is promoting the self-produced record with “Runaway,” an upbeat song about teenage deviation, and “I Love You” as the album’s double single tracks.