Jeon Ji-yoon fearlessly goes solo : Without an agency, the former 4Minute singer is promoting by herself

Jeon Ji-yoon, 27, who used to be a member of the now-disbanded girl group 4Minute, is all on her own.Jeon released her first solo EP titled “Hello” on Sept. 12. From writing the music to producing and promoting the album, the singer has been involved in the EP every step of the way. Instead of signing with a new agency after leaving Cube Entertainment, she decided to work alone. She says she even went to broadcast networks by herself to hand out drinks to producers and newly introduce herself as a solo artist - things that previously her agency would have done. While it won’t be easy for a young artist to prepare everything on her own, Jeon says she can endure it, as she now can “be free to make the music that I’ve always wanted to without any interference or restraints.”To learn more about her solo career, Ilgan Sports, an affiliate of the Korea JoongAng Daily, sat down with Jeon for an interview. Following are edited excerpts.It’s a song with lots of stories to tell. It was made 2 to 3 years ago. The song was originally planned to be released in the 4Minute sub group 2Yoon, but somehow, every time I tried to bring it out, something went wrong. So whether or not the song was trendy, I had to finally release it. The song’s title, “Hello,” gives off a feeling of starting fresh. It’s sort of like knocking and opening a new door for me. The arrangement of the song was done by the producer Primary, and we had so much fun with it. He is very meticulous, so it took some time, but it was done in a relaxed atmosphere.Although I’m not in a full- time contract, I do have an agency that helps me along. I plan my schedule and activities through people I know. Four months ago I went to the broadcasting company to give out coffee and say hello. I’m just so happy to make, play and sing music with the old and new music crews. I used to have only a small pool of acquaintances, but now it’s bigger because I do everything by myself now.I like all kinds of music regardless of genre. I just didn’t have the opportunity to show my diverse taste in music before. The music I’ve made or pieces that I’m working on now also consist of different styles and feelings. The music I’ll be showing from now will mostly be my own songs that I’ve composed.When I was in a group, we goofed around a lot and had many fun stories to tell. While we were performing I could joke around with the members and have fun in a comfortable atmosphere. So, being a solo artist there have been times that I have felt lonely. I’m fighting a lonely battle by myself. But also, when I was in a group, I couldn’t voice my opinion much because I had to blend in with the group’s taste. I wasn’t able to play the music I wanted. This time, my opinion and my taste is pretty much everything.We actually meet very often, when we have nothing else to do. Like a friend living close by, we meet, drink coffee and chat. They’ve already heard my new song, so there wasn’t much reaction to it. The members are very down-to-earth. They give practical advice, but they fully trust and support me. But it would be difficult to hear that [my work is] “great” or “excellent” from them. Actually, chances are they never will. We don’t say things like that to each other. We are just practically a family.Yes, that’s true. I’m not exactly sure when I will be able to have a concert as a solo artist, but I do want to have my own show with my name on the bill. Hopefully, that day will come eventually.Of course I have. I knew that a group will only last if people continue to love us. So I have always thought that there could be an end to this, and while thinking about that, I was drawing a map of my own and thinking about what should I do next. Perhaps because I was thinking about it for quite some time, acting alone wasn’t as hard as I thought it would be.First I look forward to releasing my EP album this winter. The planning of the album is over and I’m in the process of choosing the songs that will go on it. I’ve already recorded some of the music. I think that a part of Jeon Ji-yoon that the public hasn’t seen yet will come out on this album.I’ve never shown my emotions in my music before. I’ve done music that was popular, but this time I want to make music that shows my thoughts and emotions. My long-term goal is to have my very own concert. But for now, I plan to act alone without the support of an entertainment agency. I believe that promoting and doing business by myself will be an enormous asset in the future. I can feel that I’m learning and growing.BY KIM YEON-JI [lee.jaelim@joongang.co.kr]전지윤(27)이 솔로 가수로서 홀로서기에 나섰다.지난해 포미닛 해체 후 몸 담았던 큐브엔터테인먼트를 떠난 전지윤은 12일 솔로곡 '저기요'를 발매했다. 작사· 작곡을 포함한 음반 제작부터 홍보·기획·관계자 미팅 등 하나부터 열까지 전지윤이 직접 진행하고 있다. 방송국에 들어가 인사를 하며 음료수도 돌렸다. 대형 기획사에서 집중 관리를 받으며 활동했던 아이돌이 갑자기 하루아침에 모든 걸 직접 준비한다는 건 쉽지 않은 일. "다 책임져야 해서 체력적으로 힘들지만, 소소한 재미가 있고 아무런 눈치도 안 보고 음악작업을 할 수 있어서 정말 좋다. 행복하다"며 웃는다.이번에 낸 신곡 '저기요'는 솔로 가수 전지윤이 앞으로 그려나갈 음악세계의 짧은 예고편에 불과하다. 올 겨울 발매 예정인 EP앨범의 큰 그림까지 완성한 상태다. 2009년 포미닛의 '핫이슈'로 데뷔한 전지윤. 신인 때 보다 더 뜨거운 열정으로 가득차 있다.-신곡 '저기요'에 대해 설명해 달라."사연 많은 곡이다. 만든지 2~3년 됐다. 원래 포미닛 유닛 투윤(전지윤·허가윤)의 곡으로 발매하려고 했다. 그런데 선보이려고 할 때마다 뭔가 일이 꼬였다. 묵은지처럼 오랫동안 묵혀둔 작업물이다. 계속 선보이지 못 하다보니 오기가 생기더라. 그래서 이번에 트렌드가 지났건 안지났건 무조건 선보였다. '저기요'는 전지윤이 솔로로 시작한다는 느낌을 주려고 일부러 타이틀도 '저기요'라고 했다. 운을 열어서 나가려고 두드리는 느낌의 제목이다.(편곡을 해준) 프라이머리 오빠와 즐거운 작업 끝에 완성된 노래다. 프라이머리 오빠가 꼼꼼한 성격인데 그래서 녹음을 오래하긴 했는데 재밌게 농담을 주고 받으면서 편안한 분위기 속에서 진행했다."-소속사 없이 컴백 활동을 하려면 쉽지 않을텐데."전속계약 개념은 아니고 일을 도와주는 에이전시는 있다. 스케줄은 아는 사람을 통해서 직접 잡거나 연락이 들어오면 잡는 식이다. 아는 작가 언니한테 부탁을 하는 경우도 있다. 4개월 전엔 방송국에 가서 커피도 돌리고 인사도 하고 그랬다. 예전부터 알고 지냈던, 혹은 최근 새롭게 알게된 음악 크루들과 함께 음악 작업을 한다는 것만으로도 너무 기쁘다. 사실 발이 넓은 편이 아니었는데 혼자 모든 걸 하면서 여러 사람을 만나게 됐고 발이 넓어졌다."-포미닛이나 Mnet '언프리티랩스타' 때 보여준 음악과는 또 다른 색깔이다. 레트로풍이다."원래 음악은 장르를 가리지 않고 다 좋아한다. 다만 그동안 다양한 장르와 모습을 보여드릴 기회가 없었을 뿐이다. 지금까지 만들어 둔 음악이나 작업을 진행중인 음악도 장르와 느낌이 다양하다. 앞으로 선보일 음악은 거의 자작곡 위주가 될 것 같다."-솔로 활동을 해보니 뭐가 다른가."그룹 활동을 할 때는 투닥거리면서도 재밌는 일이 많았다. 스케줄을 다니면 멤버들이랑 농담도 하고, 화기애애한 분위기 속에서 다양한 재미가 있었는데 솔로로 활동하다보니 아무래도 정적일 때가 많다. 외로운 싸움을 하고 있는 셈이다. 또 그룹활동을 할 땐 그룹 색깔을 맞춰야 해서 내 목소리를 많이 내지 못 할 때도 있었다. 내가 하고 싶은 음악을 하지 못 할 때도 있었는데 이번엔 거의 내 의견으로 완성됐다."-시스템이 잘 갖춰진 대형 기획사 큐브 엔터테인먼트에서 나온 이유는."가장 큰 이유는 전속계약이 만료되어서였다. 포미닛 음악도 물론 좋았지만, 개인적으로 더 하고 싶은 음악을 해보고 싶었다. 멤버들끼리도 방향성이 다 달라서 각자 자기가 가고 싶은 방향을 찾아갔다."-포미닛은 솔로 가수 전지윤에게 넘어야할 산인가,"아니다. 아름다운 추억이다."-포미닛 멤버들과는 연락을 잘 하나, 그리고 신곡 공개 전 멤버들에게 들려줬나."자주 만난다. 심심하면 만난다. 마치 옆집 친구처럼 만나서 커피도 마시고 수다도 떨고 그런다.""들려줬는데 별 반응은 없었다. 멤버들은 굉장히 현실적인 조언을 해준다. 그러면서도 무조건 믿고 응원해준다. 하지만 멤버들에게 '이번 노래 대박이다'라는 말을 듣긴 힘들고, 들을 수도 없다. 서로 그런 말을 하는 성격이 아니다.(웃음) 정말 그냥 가족같은 사이다. "-포미닛 해체 후 가장 아쉬웠던 게 단독 콘서트를 못 했다는 것이라고."그렇다. 솔로 가수로서는 단독 콘서트를 언제 할 수 있을지 모르겠지만, 언젠가 꼭 내 이름을 건 단독 공연을 하고 싶다. 그런 날이 올 수 있겠지."-포미닛으로 활동하면서도 아이돌 가수의 생명력에 대한 고민을 해봤나."물론이다. 대중들이 좋아해줘야 계속 그룹 활동을 이어갈 수 있을텐데 언젠가 그 끝이 있을 것이라고 생각했다. 그래서 혼자 그려나갈 미래를 설계하고 있었다. '어떤 식으로 해야지'라고 미리 그림을 그려보고 설계를 했다. 이번에 혼자 활동해도 생각보단 힘들지 않은 것 같다."-단기 목표와 장기 목표는."일단 올 겨울 EP앨범이 목표다. 대략적인 구상은 끝났고 수많은 곡들 중 선별작업을 하고 있다. 녹음을 진행하고 있는 것도 있다. 이번 EP앨범엔 내가 한 번도 보여드리지 않았던 전지윤의 감성이 묻어날 거다. 한 번도 음악에 내 감성을 드러내거나 팔아본 적이 없다. 그간 들으면 많은 사람들이 좋아해줄 음악을 했다면 이번엔 내가 가진 생각과 감성이 드러날 수 있는 음악을 하고 있다. 내 음악을 듣고 '아, 전지윤이 이런 음악을 하고 싶었구나'를 생각하게 해주고 싶다. 장기 목표는 음원 강자가 되는 것이다. 단독 공연을 하는 것도 장기 목표다. 당분간은 계속 소속사 없이 혼자 활동할 계획이다. 내 자신을 상품화해서 스스로 비즈니스를 하는 게 미래에도 큰 도움이 될 것 같다. 배우면서 성장하는 느낌이다."