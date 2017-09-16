Luxury hotels open doors to four-legged friends : Enjoy a relaxing stay at local accommodations with your pets over Chuseok

Vista Walkerhill Seoul located in Gwangjin District, eastern Seoul, offers various services for visitors with pets. [VISTA WALKERHILL SEOUL]

This year’s Chuseok holiday, or Korean Thanksgiving, which will extend as long as 10 days for some, has many starting to pack their bags for a long getaway. But for many pet owners in Korea, especially those with dogs and cats, that joy is bundled with concern as they need to decide whether to leave their furry friends at home or bring them along for the voyage.Accommodations like pet kennels fill up so quickly during holidays that space may now not even be an option.But pet owners who find themselves in this dilemma had some appealing and luxurious options to treat themselves and their four-legged companions nearby.Five-star hotels and luxury resorts across the country are offering rooms and services for guests with dogs and cats. They’ll get their own bed, pajamas, a bathrobe and even toys.The JoongAng Ilbo, an affiliate of the Korea JoongAng Daily, compiled nine hotels and resorts that still have rooms available for dog and cat owners in Korea for a luxury getaway.Vista Walkerhill Seoul located in Gwangjin District, eastern Seoul, offers a service called “Oh! My Pet.” They provide necessary items such as food and water bowls in addition to a pet bathrobe, towel, a bed and toys. If you are staying during your fluffy friend’s birthday, the hotel will additionally provide birthday party decoration kits with party hats, ribbons, a happy-birthday-banner and so on.Only one pet is allowed per room and it should weigh under 15 kilograms (33 pounds). The hotel charges 200,000 won ($176.44) per night for the service. For the second night and onwards, the customer will be charged 30,000 won each night. During the Chuseok holiday, the lowest priced room at the hotel is 510,000 won, excluding the tax and service charges.The Oakwood Premier in COEX, southern Seoul, is also another five-star hotel that welcomes furry friends. The hotel requires that pets be older than one year to stay overnight. They do not provide any extras for pets such as bowls for food and water, so guests should pack for their pets when staying at Oakwood Premier. Two pets are allowed into one room. Guests must pay extra cleaning fee of 55,000 won per pet. During Chuseok, there’s a 10 percent discount on all rooms.Fraser Central Seoul located in Jung District, central Seoul, is currently offering a “Bow Wow Package” for guests with dogs.The package comes with a one-night stay at this resident hotel, organic dog food from Doctor Dog, organic nutrition powder for dogs, and a portable toilet - all for your four-legged friend.Guests can also rent bowls for dogs and name-tag necklaces. A discount coupon for Pet Paradise, a Japanese pet supplies shop, is also provided. The room should be booked at least two days before arrival, and up to two dogs that measure less than 60 centimeters, are allowed in the room. For those who want to take a stroll around the hotel with their dogs, the hotel will provide bags for pet waste.The price of the package is 179,000 won, excluding tax. If a guest uses other packages beside the “Bow Wow Package,” or only books one room, an extra fee of 22,000 won for a dog will be charged.Cappuccino Hotel in Nonhyeon-dong, southern Seoul, has a special room specifically for customers with dogs called “Bark Room.” In Bark Room, they offer amenities such as beds made of birch bark, sleeping clothes, toys and a tooth scaling tool for dogs. There is also a hinoki bath only for dogs at the hotel. A maximum of two dogs are allowed in each room and they each should weight less than 10 kilograms. If the guest needs room-service for the dogs, they can call the front desk. For two dogs, the guest has to pay an extra fee of 55,000 won. Some of the Bark Room fees will be donated to an animal protection association. The price of each room is 275,000 won. In the lifestyle shop located on the first floor of the hotel, clothing for dogs, homemade snacks, food and vitamins are available.Aloft Seoul Gangnam located in Cheongdam-dong, southern Seoul, provides a bed, a bowl and toys for your pets, as long as they weight up to 9 kilograms. Besides the regular price of the room, guests are charged for extra cleaning fees - 55,000 won for one pet, 88,000 won for two. The hotel collaborates with Thank You Studio, a specialist studio for animals, and offers the “Thank You” package. The package us for a photo shoot for the animal. The picture will be printed on a clock and a phone case to take home. The price for the package is 230,000 won without tax.The Oakwood Premier Incheon in Songdo also provides rooms where guests with pets can stay. Two pets are allowed per room as long as they are each under 8 kilograms and older than one year. An extra 55,000 won is added to the price of the room as a pet cleaning fee. The hotel’s Petchin package provides a potty pad, a Preventic collar (prevents ticks for dogs) and a ball toy that helps to eliminate bad breath. The hotel’s cheapest room goes for 220,000 won a night, excluding tax and cleaning fees.The Mountain Condo at High 1 Resort in Gangwon also provides rooms for guests with pets. In the room, there are cushions, mats and portable toilets for pets. Guests should pay 50,000 to use the service. Two pets are allowed per room as long as each pet is under 8 kilograms. At this accommodation, your pets can enjoy the outdoors and play all day long.On the first floor, there is a indoor playground for pets, equipped with hurdles and tunnels. In total, there are 15 different kinds of toys provided, as well as a water fountain and a portable toilet. At the condominium, there is a 500 meter (1,640 foot) long street for pets and owner to take strolls together. During Chuseok, the resorts’s rooms are priced starting at 400,000 won per night.In Busan, not far from the popular Haeundae beach, The Petel, which opened last month, has 39 rooms specially made for pet owners and their four-legged friends. Inside the hotel, there are shops for pets, grooming studios and animal hospitals, which give guests the opportunity to take care of everything they need to do for their pets inside one building. Also included are terraces and swimming pools for pets to enjoy. A room starts at 300,000 won.BY SONG JEONG [hong.youkyung@joongang.co.kr]긴 연휴가 걱정스러운 사람도 있다. 바로 반려동물을 가족으로 여기는 펫팸족(pet과 family의 합성어)이다. 유명한 애견호텔은 비단 이번 황금연휴뿐 아니라 연휴마다 한두 달 전에 일찌감치 예약이 끝나버린다. 긴 휴가에 반려동물을 두고 갈 수도 없고, 그렇다고 집에만 있을 수도 없고. 이럴 때 반가운 소식이 있다. 반려동물 전용 침대와 잠옷, 룸서비스까지 가능한 호텔과 리조트 객실이 아직 남아 있기 때문이다. 어디 있냐고? 전국 곳곳에 있다. 반려동물과 함께 투숙할 수 있는 전국의 호텔과 리조트 9곳을 모았다.광진구의 비스타 워커힐 서울은 반려동물과 함께하는 '오 마이 펫(Oh my pet)'을 운영한다. 반려동물 전용 침대와 식탁, 물그릇, 가운 이외에도 배변 봉투와 패드, 장난감 등이 포함된 웰컴 키트를 준다. 생일인 반려동물을 위해서는 고깔모자와 축하 배너, 리본, 축하카드 등의 선물도 추가로 제공한다. 모든 객실에 15㎏ 이하 반려동물 한 마리만 동반이 가능하다. 객실 요금 이외에 20만원(1박 기준)의 추가 요금이 있다. 2박째부터는 1박당 3만원의 비용이 추가된다. 추석 연휴 기간 객실 가격(표준판매가 기준)은 51만원부터(세금·봉사료 별도)다.삼성동 오크우드 프리미어 코엑스센터는 객실당 2마리(한 마리당 15㎏ 이하)의 반려동물과 함께 투숙할 수 있다. 다만 이때 개·고양이 모두 생후 1년이 지나야 한다. 반려동물 용품은 구비하고 있지 않은 만큼 미리 챙겨가는 게 좋다. 특히 발톱이 있는 고양이는 미리 고양이용 스케일 보드를 반드시 챙겨가야 한다. 한 마리당 5만5000원(1회)의 청소 요금을 추가로 받는다. 가을 패키지 이용시 객실 가격은 21만원부터(세금·봉사료 별도)이며 추석 연휴 기간엔 10% 할인해준다.중구의 프레이저 플레이스 센트럴 서울은 '바우와우 패키지'를 판매하고 있다. 패키지엔 애견 사료 브랜드 닥터독의 유기농 사료와 천연 소간 영양파우더, 배변 패드가 포함돼 있다. 반려견용 식기와 투숙견 전용 목걸이도 대여해준다. 일본 애견브랜드 펫 파라다이스의 할인 쿠폰도 준다. 최소 2일 전까지 예약해야 하며 약 60㎝ 이하 반려견 두 마리까지 투숙 가능하다. 반려견과 함께 산책 가는 고객에겐 배변 봉투를 무상으로 대여해준다. 패키지 가격은 17만9000원부터(세금 별도). 바우와우 패키지가 아닌 다른 패키지를 이용하거나 객실만 이용하는 경우 2만2000원(1일 기준)의 추가 요금만 내면 반려견과 함께 함께 이용할 수 있다.반포동 쉐라톤 서울 팔래스 강남 호텔은 '러브 댓 도그 패키지' 패키지를 판매 중이다. 발코니가 있는 디럭스 트리풀룸 1박과 LG생활건강 시리우스의 사료·샴푸·컨디셔너가 들어있는 미니 기프트박스, 배변 봉투를 선물로 준다. 객실엔 반려견 전용 침대 및 그릇, 바닥 매트 등이 준비돼 있다. 가격은 15만원(세금·봉사료 별도)이며 투숙당 1회의 클리닝 비용(12만원)을 추가로 내야한다.논현동 호텔 카푸치노도 반려견과 함께 묵을 수 있는 전용 객실인 바크룸이 있다. 바크룸엔 친환경 자작나무로 만든 반려견 전용 침대와 반려견 잠옷, 치석제거제, 장난감 등이 어메니티로 준비돼 있다. 욕실엔 반려견 전용 히노끼탕도 있다. 10㎏미만 반려견에 한해 2마리까지 입실이 가능하며 반려견 전용 어메니티는 객실당 1개만 제공한다. 반려견을 위한 룸서비스가 필요하다면 전화로 주문(유료)하면 된다. 반려견이 2마리 묵을 경우 5만5000원의 추가 요금을 받는다. 바크룸 객실 요금 일부는 동물보호협회에 기부한다. 객실 가격은 27만5000원. 또한 호텔 1층 라이프스타일 숍에서 반려견 의류와 수제간식, 사료, 영양제 등을 판매한다.청담동 알로프트 서울 강남은 반려동물 전용 침대와 그릇, 장난감을 제공한다. 다만 9㎏이하의 반려 동물만 이용 가능하다. 객실 요금 외에 별도의 청소 비용이 추가되는데 한 마리는 5만5000원, 두 마리는 8만8000원이다. 애니멀 전문 스튜디오인 '땡큐 스튜디오'와 함께하는 '땡큐 패키지'를 이용하면 강아지와 함께 하는 사진 촬영권을 주고 이외에도 촬영한 사진으로 제작한 무소음 벽시계와 핸드폰케이스를 선물로 준다. 가격은 23만원(세금 별도).최근 호팩족이 즐겨 찾는 송도에도 반려견 동반 투숙 가능한 곳이 있다. 오크우드 프리미어 인천이다. 객실당 2마리까지 반려견과 함께 묵을 수 있다. 다만 12개월 이상 8㎏미만의 반려견만 입장 가능하며 한 마리당 5만5000원의 청소 요금을 추가로 받는다. '펫친 패키지'를 이용하면 애견 배변 시트, 외부 기생충 예방 목걸이 프리벤티크, 입냄새 제거 효과가 있는 도기볼 장난감을 선물로 준다. 펫친 패키지의 가격은 22만원부터(세금·청소요금 별도).강원도 정선 하이원리조트는 마운틴콘도 B동에 반려견과 동반 투숙이 가능한 8실의 객실을 운영중이다. 객실엔 반려견을 위한 쿠션과 매트, 배변 패드 등이 준비돼 있다. 객실 요금과 별도로 5만원의 추가 비용이 있다. 8㎏이하의 반려견만 입장 가능하며 객실당 두 마리까지 이용할 수 있다. 객실 뿐 아니라 밖에서도 반려견과 즐거운 시간을 보낼 수 있는 게 하이원리조트의 장점이다. 마운틴콘도 B동 1층의 반려견 실내 놀이터엔 허들·터널·울타리 등 반려견 전용 놀이시설과 장난감 15종, 식수대와 배변판 등의 편의시설이 갖춰져 있다. 또 마운틴콘도 C동 일대엔 500m 길이의 반려견 산책로도 조성돼 있어 반려견 실내 놀이터와 전용 산책로도 운영중이다. 추석 연휴 기간 객실 가격은 40만원이며 국민·비씨·신한·농협카드는 40% 할인해준다.부산엔 2017년 8월 오픈한 더 펫텔이 있다. 해운대에 있는 이 호텔엔 39개의 반려견 동반 객실이 마련돼 있으며 반려견용품전문점, 미용실, 동물병원 등까지 함께 있어 반려동물과 관련된 모든 서비스를 호텔 안에서 해결할 수 있다. 이외에도 야외 테라스에 반려견 전용 수영장도 있다. 가격은 30만원대.송정 기자