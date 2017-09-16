[앵커브리핑] 진화하지 못한 사회… "복씨는 억울했다." (Society has not progressed.)

뉴스룸의 앵커브리핑을 시작합니다.This is today’s Anchor Briefing.지난 1998년에 있었던 일입니다.It happened in 1998.'복'씨 성을 가진 한 공공기관의 이사장은 억울했습니다.A chairman of a public institution, surnamed Bok, felt that he had been falsely*accuse: 고발하다"내 성이 김 씨나 이 씨였으면 눈에 띄지도 않았을 텐데 희성(稀姓)이라 걸렸다"“If my last name was common like Kim or Lee, I would have passed without being caught. But since it is Bok, it is far too.”*noticeable: 분명한그는 자신의 친척을 비롯해서 권력자들이 청탁한 사람 스무 명을 부정채용했다가 감사원에 적발됐습니다. 그러나 그는 도리어 목소리를 높였습니다.He was uncovered by the Board of Audit and Inspection for illegally recruiting 20 people including his relatives and thosethrough connections. However, he raised his voice rather than remaining silent.*solicit: 청탁하다"왜 나만 가지고 그래" 한 시대를 풍미한 유행어처럼…복 이사장이 희귀 성을 물려준 가문을 원망했을 정도로 특혜채용은 여기저기 차고도 넘쳤던 것이지요.“Why are you only picking on me?” It almost became a buzzword of the era.recruitment was sothat Chairman Bok blamed his unusual family name for being caught.*preferential: 특혜의*prevalent: 일반적인그리고 이것은 단지 약 20년 전에 발생했던 웃지 못 할 일화가 아니었음을 우리는 오늘도 확인하고 있습니다.And we havethat even today, what happened 20 years ago is not just a laughableto tell.*confirm: 확인하다*anecdote: 일화신규채용의 95%가 청탁자.At Kangwon Land, the only casino Koreans are allowed to gamble in, it turned out that 95 percent of new employees were hired through solicitation.성적이 괜찮은 지원자의 상당수도 청탁자를 끼고 있었다 하고 청탁을 해준 사람이 6명이나 겹쳐서 뉘 집 자식인지… 정말로 궁금한 지원자도 있었다 합니다.Solicitations for applicants with good grades were made. In one case, one applicant had the support of six powerful figures. Some may wonder whose son or daughter they may be.그 옛날부터 유행했던 말…"빽도 실력이다"에서 최근에 나온 "돈도 실력이다"까지.The expression which was made famous a long time ago, “Connections you have are also part of your ability,” still stands, as well as the more recent one, “Money is also your ability.”세월이 아무리 지났어도 진화하지 못한 사회…Society has failed to evolve over all these years.이번에 적발된 이들 역시. 20년 전의 복 이사장처럼 "억울하다" 혹은 "운이 나빴다"고 여기고 있을지도 모르겠군요.Those who got caught for landing a job through solicitations might feel that they were “wrongly” accused or blame it on their bad luck."공정하게 재판해 주십시오"“Please judge with reason and fairness.”지난 정권의 이른바 실세였던 한 정치인은 재판정에서 이렇게 말했습니다.These are the words anpolitician from the past government said in court.*influential: 영향력 있는그는 자신의 사무실에서 일한 인턴직원을 공공기관에 특혜채용 시켰다는 혐의를 받고 있습니다.He was accused of illegally helping an intern who had worked in his office land a job at a public institution.그리고 재판정에서 '공정'을 이야기한 그에게 판사는 이렇게 답변했습니다.To the politician who talked about “fairness” in court, the judge replied,"여기저기서 전화나 오지 않게 해달라"“Just don’t make me busy answering all the phone calls,”그러고 보니 신규채용의 95%를 청탁으로 채웠다던 그 공공기관의 인사팀장 역시 하루에 받은 청탁 전화와 문자만 이백 통이 넘었다는 증언이…별로 이상하게 들리지도 않습니다.The head of the human resources management at Kangwon Land in which 95 percent of the new recruits were hired through solicitation testified that he received more than 200 phone calls and messages from powerful figures requesting specific hires. It doesn’t even sound that strange anymore.오늘의 앵커브리핑이었습니다.That is all for today’s Anchor Briefing.Broadcast on September 11, 2017Translated for September 15, 2017Translated and edited by Lee Jae-lim and Brolley Genster