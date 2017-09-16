Yes, Your Sleep Schedule Is Making You Sick

Jet lag makes everyone miserable. But it makes some people mentally ill.비행으로 인한 시차는 누구에게나 힘든 일입니다. 특히 시차는 정신 질환과도 관련이 있습니다.There’s a psychiatric hospital not far from Heathrow Airport that is known for treating bipolar and schizophrenic travelers, some of whom are occasionally found wandering aimlessly through the terminals. A study from the 1980s of 186 of those patients found that those who’d traveled from the west had a higher incidence of mania, while those who’d traveled from the east had a higher incidence of depression.런던 히드로 공항 근처에는 비행 이후 양극성 장애와 조현병 증상을 보이는 이들을 위한 정신병원이 있습니다. 1980년대, 이들 중 186명을 대상으로 이루어진 한 연구는 서에서 동으로 여행해 온 이들에게는 조증의 비율이, 그리고 동에서 서로 여행해 온 이들에게는 우울증의 비율이 더 높다는 사실을 보였습니다.I saw the same thing in one of my patients who suffered from manic depression. When he got depressed after a vacation to Europe, we assumed he was just disappointed about returning to work. But then he had a fun trip out West and returned home in what’s called a hypomanic state: He was expansive, a fount of creative ideas.나 역시 여행으로 인한 조울증 환자들을 봅니다. 우리는 유럽 여행을 마치고 돌아온 이들이 우울증에 걸리는 이유는 다시 일터로 나가야 하기 때문이라고 생각하기 쉽습니다. 하지만 서부 여행을 마치고 집으로 돌아온 이들은 조증의 상태를 경험합니다. 이들은 더 활발해지며 새로운 아이디어를 끊임없이 제시합니다.It was clear that his changes in mood weren’t caused by the vacation blues, but by something else. The problem turned out to be a disruption in his circadian rhythm. He didn’t need drugs; he needed the right doses of sleep and sunlight at the right time.이는 여행객이 겪는 정신적 변화가 휴가가 끝난 데 대한 아쉬움이 아니라 다른 이유가 있다는 방증이기도 합니다. 그 이유는 바로 일주기 리듬(circadian rhythm)입니다. 이 병은 약물로 치료하는 것이 아니라 적절한 형태의 수면과 태양으로 치료될 수 있습니다.It turns out that that prescription could treat much of what ails us.사실 이 치료법은 다른 다양한 증상에도 도움이 됩니다.Clinicians have long known that there is a strong link between sleep, sunlight and mood. Problems sleeping are often a warning sign or a cause of impending depression, and can make people with bipolar disorder manic. Some 15 years ago, Dr. Francesco Benedetti, a psychiatrist in Milan, and colleagues noticed that hospitalized bipolar patients who were assigned to rooms with views of the east were discharged earlier than those with rooms facing the west — presumably because the early morning light had an antidepressant effect.수면과 태양, 기분 사이에 밀접한 관계가 있다는 것은 오래전부터 알려진 사실입니다. 수면 장애는 종종 우울증이나 조증의 신호가 되기도 하며 때로 원인일 수도 있습니다. 약 15년 전, 밀라노의 정신과 의사 프란세스코 베네데티와 그의 동료들은 정신병원의 동측 병동에 입원한 양극성 장애 환자들이 서측 병동에 입원한 환자들보다 더 빨리 퇴원한다는 사실을 발견했습니다. 이는 이른 아침의 햇빛이 우울증에 도움이 되었기 때문으로 여겨집니다.The notion that we can manipulate sleep to treat mental illness has also been around for many years. Back in the late 1960s, a German psychiatrist heard about a woman in Tübingen who was hospitalized for depression and claimed that she normally kept her symptoms in check by taking all-night bike rides. He subsequently demonstrated in a group of depressed patients that a night of complete sleep deprivation produced an immediate, significant improvement in mood in about 60 percent of the group.지난 수십 년간 수면을 조절해 정신질환을 치료하는 다양한 방식이 시도됐습니다. 1960년대 독일의 정신과 의사는 우울증 때문에 입원한 튀빙겐의 한 여성이 자신은 밤새 오토바이를 타는 방법으로 증상을 조절해 왔다고 말하는 것을 들었습니다. 그는 곧 이를 시도해 보았고, 우울증 환자들에게 하룻밤을 전혀 재우지 않는 것만으로 이들 중 60%의 상태가 다음 날 즉시 호전되는 것을 발견했습니다.Of course, total sleep deprivation is impractical, to say nothing of the fact that you will crash back into depression as soon as you catch back up on sleep. It also just seems counterintuitive that taking sleep away can help someone feel better. After all, most of us think of sleep as comforting and desirable. So how does this work?물론 잠을 완전히 재우지 않는 것은 현실적인 방법은 아닙니다. 특히 다시 원래대로 잠을 자기 시작하면 우울증 역시 원래의 상태로 점차 돌아온다는 사실을 굳이 말하지 않더라도 말이죠. 사실 잠을 못 자게 하는 것이 건강에 도움이 된다는 것은 이상하게 들립니다. 잠을 충분히 자는 것은 건강의 가장 근본적인 조건인데 말이지요. 그럼 왜 이런 현상이 일어나는 것일까요?One theory is that depressed people have something wrong with their circadian rhythm. Their bodies tend to release melatonin — a hormone that regulates sleep — earlier in the evening than non-depressed people, and they tend to wake up earlier in the morning.한 가지 이론은 우울증 환자들이 일주기 리듬에 무언가 문제가 있기 때문이라는 것입니다. 그들은 잠을 조절하는 호르몬인 멜라토닌을 일반인보다 더 이른 저녁에 분비하며, 이 때문에 아침에는 더 일찍 일어나게 됩니다.But even if you don’t have depression, your circadian rhythm may cause trouble. Most people’s natural cycle is somewhat longer than the 24-hour solar day, which means that, left to our own devices, we would quickly get out of sync with the external world. That is exactly what happens when humans are isolated from external cues — say, in a lab setting or stuck in a mine.사실 우울증이 없는 이들도 일주기 리듬 때문에 고생하는 때도 있습니다. 대부분 사람의 일주기는 원래 24시간보다 조금 더 깁니다. 이는 우리가 외부 세계와 떨어져 몸이 시키는 대로만 하게 된다면 점점 더 늦게 일어나게 됨을 의미합니다. 이는 실제 실험실 환경이나 광산에서 일어나는 일입니다.The reason we don’t all walk around in a state of perpetual jet lag, waking and sleeping at random, is that our circadian rhythm evolved to be tied to the solar day. In other words, our internal clock is easily influenced and kept in check by the daylight cycle.하지만 우리가 이런 타고난 시차에 따라 마음대로 잠을 자고 깨지 않는 이유는 우리가 태양에 자신의 일주기를 맞추도록 진화했기 때문입니다. 곧, 우리의 내부 시계는 외부의 빛에 쉽게 영향을 받습니다.I started thinking about this a few years ago, on a red-eye flight from New York to Rome, when I was rudely awakened somewhere over the Atlantic by the familiar airline ritual of opening the shades to blinding early-morning sunlight. What, I wondered, was this light doing to my brain? When you quickly cross several time zones, your circadian rhythm remains stuck in the city you left behind. Arriving in Rome with your New York City brain is what produces the unpleasant symptoms of jet lag: fatigue, malaise, poor concentration and mood changes.나는 몇 년 전, 뉴욕에서 로마로 야간 비행기를 탔을 때 이를 느꼈습니다. 대서양 어딘가를 지날 때 야간 비행기에서 종종 그러하듯이 누군가가 창문을 열어 밝은 아침 태양 빛 때문에 눈이 부신 적이 있었습니다. 로마에 도착했지만, 여전히 뉴욕 시의 시차를 가지고 있는 나는 피로, 불쾌감, 집중력 저하, 우울한 기분 등의 시차로 인한 문제를 겪었습니다.When you leave New York at 6 p.m., the Italians are probably in bed asleep. But you won’t feel ready for sleep until around 11. To make the right adjustment, you need to shift your internal clock earlier by six hours.내가 출발한 뉴욕의 저녁 6시는 이탈리아 사람들이 곯아떨어져 있을 시간입니다. 그러나 나는 밤 11시 정도까지는 잠이 오지 않습니다. 시차에 제대로 적응하기 위해서는 6시간 정도 내 몸의 시계를 당겨야 합니다.Unfortunately, exposure to light in the middle of the night will do the opposite. Instead of shifting you earlier to Italian time, it makes you feel it’s even later — that the night is over and it’s already morning.하지만 한밤중 쬐게 되는 태양 빛은 정확히 반대되는 작용을 합니다. 시계를 당기기보다는 더 늦추게 됩니다. 따라서 나는 잠을 자지 못했는데도 벌써 아침이 되어 있는 것입니다.If you’re ever in that situation, close the shades and put on dark sunglasses. Keep the glasses on until lunchtime in Rome — or 7 a.m. back home. Then go out into the sun, have an espresso and enjoy the splendor of the ancient city. This will shift your clock closer to Roman time.이런 상황에서는 창을 완전히 닫고 선글라스를 껴야 합니다. 선글라스를 로마의 점심 시간, 즉 뉴욕 시간으로는 아침 7시까지 껴야 합니다. 그 다음 태양을 쬐고 에스프레소 커피를 마시고 유적지들을 감상하면 됩니다. 그렇게 로마의 시간에 적응할 수 있습니다.The clock in your brain doesn’t just take cues from light, but from the hormone melatonin as well. Every night, about two to three hours before you conk out, your brain starts to secrete melatonin in response to darkness. Taking a melatonin supplement in the evening will advance your internal clock and make it possible to fall asleep earlier; taking it in the morning will do the opposite. (You might assume this would make you even more tired during the day but it won’t; you could think of it as tricking your brain into believing you slept longer.)뇌 안의 시계는 빛뿐 아니라 멜라토닌 호르몬에도 영향을 받습니다. 매일 밤 잠자리에 들기 두세 시간 전 뇌는 어두움에 반응해 멜라토닌을 분비합니다. 저녁에 멜라토닌 보충제를 먹는 것은 내부 시계를 당기고 일찍 잠드는데 도움이 됩니다. 아침에 멜라토닌을 먹는 것은 그 반대의 작용을 합니다. (아침에 멜라토닌을 먹으면 그날 낮에 더 피곤할 것이라 생각하기 쉽지만 실제로는 그렇지 않습니다. 아침의 멜라토닌은 더 긴 잠을 잔 것처럼 뇌를 속이는 것에 가깝습니다.)So now you know the fix for jet lag: Travel east and you’ll need morning light and evening melatonin; go west and you’ll need evening light and morning melatonin.시차는 이런 방법으로 해결할 수 있습니다. 동쪽으로 여행했다면, 아침에 태양을 쬐고 저녁에 멜라토닌을 먹습니다. 서쪽으로 여행했다면 저녁에 빛을 쬐고 아침에 멜라토닌을 먹습니다.The same principle tells us what to do for night owls, the 5 percent to 10 percent of adults who don’t start releasing melatonin until late. If they try to sleep at a normal hour, like 11 or midnight, they will have “insomnia,” because they don’t feel sleepy yet — their natural circadian rhythm is delayed.인구의 5%에서 10%인, 멜라토닌을 더 늦은 시간에 분비하는 올빼미족 역시 같은 방법을 이용할 수 있습니다. 이들의 일주기 리듬은 뒤로 밀려 있으며, 따라서 11시나 12시 정도에 잠을 자려 할 경우 누워서도 잠이 오지 않는 “불면증”을 겪게 됩니다.Many will take sleeping pills, which cannot fix the underlying cause. It would be more effective to take a small dose of melatonin a few hours before the desired bedtime. They could also try a treatment called chronotherapy, which alters the circadian rhythm. This involves exposure to bright lights at progressively earlier times in the morning, which should make it easier to fall asleep earlier. Finally they should avoid too much light in the evening, especially the blue light that smartphones and computers emit. (Or they can wear glasses that block blue light.)많은 이들이 수면제를 복용하지만, 이는 근본적인 원인을 고치지 못합니다. 그보다는 잠들기 몇 시간 전 멜라토닌을 복용하는 것이 좋습니다. 일주기 리듬을 바꾸는 치료법인 시간 치료(chronotherapy)를 시도하는 것도 좋습니다. 여기에는 이른 아침에 밝은 빛을 쬐어 잠을 일찍 오게 만드는 방법이 포함됩니다. 그리고 밤늦게 너무 많은 빛을, 특히 스마트폰과 컴퓨터의 푸른 빛을 쬐지 말아야 합니다. (푸른 빛을 차단하는 안경을 쓰는 것도 한 가지 방법입니다.)Most of us have an indirect sense of our internal clock time just by knowing when we prefer to go to bed. But you can get a more objective measure of your circadian rhythm — or chronotype — and advice on what to do about it by taking this simple quiz.우리는 언제 잠이 오는지로부터 자신의 내부 시계를 간접적으로 알 수 있습니다. 혹은 다음 퀴즈를 통해 보다 객관적인 당신의 일주기 리듬을 파악할 수 있습니다.Those with more serious problems than jet lag and late nights may need to make more serious changes.일주기가 보다 심각하게 틀어진 이들은 더 진지한 방법을 고려해야 합니다.Researchers have developed a limited form of sleep deprivation that is euphemistically called wake therapy. It has been shown to have sustained antidepressant benefit in patients with bipolar disorder and major depression. The idea is to get up for the day halfway through the usual sleep period, which shifts the circadian clock to an earlier time. It’s thought that this works by realigning the sleep cycle with other circadian rhythms, like changes in levels of body temperature and the stress hormone cortisol, that are also out of sync with each other in depression.과학자들은 “기상 요법(wake therapy)”이라는 완곡한 이름을 붙인, 수면 금지 치료법을 연구하고 있습니다. 이 방법은 양극성 장애와 심한 우울증에 분명한 효과를 나타내고 있습니다. 이는 평소의 수면 시간을 깨어 있게 만듦으로써 일주기 리듬을 더 이른 시간으로 옮기는 것입니다. 이 치료법은 우울증 환자들이 흐트러져 있는 또 다른 일주기인 체온 주기와 스트레스 호르몬인 코르티졸 주기에 수면 주기를 일치시키는 효과가 있기 때문에 우울증에 도움이 되는 것으로 보입니다.Studies show that it is possible to make wake therapy even more powerful by incorporating two additional interventions: early morning light therapy and what’s called sleep phase advance, in which the patient goes to bed about five to six hours earlier than usual and sleeps for about seven hours. This combination of treatments is called triple chronotherapy, and the typical course involves one night of complete sleep deprivation followed by three nights of phase-advanced sleep and early morning light.기상 요법에 다른 두 가지 치료를 더 할 경우 효과는 더 커집니다. 그것은 이른 아침에 빛을 쬐어주는 조광 치료와 환자를 대 여섯 시간 더 빨리 침실에 가게 하고 7시간 동안 재우는 수면위상촉진(sleep phase advance)치료입니다. 이는 삼중시간 치료라 불리며, 보통 하루를 완전히 재우지 않은 뒤 사흘 간 수면위상촉진과 조광 치료를 병행합니다.In one study of 60 hospitalized patients with bipolar depression who were taking antidepressants or lithium, 70 percent of those who did not have a history of drug resistance improved rapidly with sleep deprivation and early morning light, and 57 percent remained well after nine months. Encouragingly, 44 percent of patients who had failed to respond to at least one trial of anti-depressants also improved.항우울제나 리튬을 복용하는 양극성 우울증 환자 60명을 대상으로 한 연구에서 약에 대한 저항성을 가지지 않은 이들 중 70%가 수면금지와 조광 요법으로 상태가 나아졌으며, 57%는 9개월 뒤에도 나아진 상태를 유지했습니다. 또한 최소 한 가지 항우울제 복용에 실패한 이들 중 44%의 상태 역시 나아졌습니다.In another study, investigators combined chronotherapy with psychotropic medication and found that depressed patients got better within 48 hours — much faster than antidepressants, which typically take four to six weeks to work. A second study of 75 depressed patients who were taking an antidepressant randomly assigned half to also receive chronotherapy and the other half to daily physical exercise. It found that 62 percent of patients remained well at the end of 29 weeks in the chronotherapy group compared with only 38 percent assigned to exercise.시간 치료와 향정신성 약품을 동시에 사용한 다른 연구에서는 48시간 안에 환자들의 상태가 나아졌습니다. 이는 일반적인 항우울제가 4주에서 6주의 복용을 요구한다는 점에서 더욱 놀라운 일입니다. 75명의 항우울제 복용 중인 환자들을 대상으로 한 두 번째 연구에서, 절반은 시간 치료를, 절반은 운동하게 하였을 때 29주 이후, 시간 요법 그룹 중 62%, 운동 그룹 중 38%가 나아진 상태를 유지했습니다.With the possible exception of ketamine, a drug under investigation for treating depression, this therapy is the most rapid antidepressant treatment that we have. About 60 percent of depressed patients feel markedly better within hours. And — with the exception of some fatigue — there are no side effects.아직 시험 중인 케타민을 제외하면, 시간 치료는 우리가 가진 가장 뛰어난 우울증 치료법입니다. 우울증 환자의 60%가 몇 시간 만에 상태가 나아집니다. 게다가 피로감을 제외하면 다른 부작용도 존재하지 않습니다.No doubt you are wondering why more depressed patients don’t receive chronotherapy. First, you cannot patent sleep deprivation or light, so there is little financial incentive to invest in this treatment or research.그렇다면 이렇게 우수한 치료법이 왜 널리 퍼지지 못하는 것일까요? 우선, 수면 금지나 빛 요법은 특허를 낼 수 없으므로, 이 치료법에 관한 연구에 투자할 경제적 동기가 충분하지 않습니다.That seems shortsighted to me. Research into altering the circadian clock to produce powerful antidepressant benefits could lead to the development of drugs that might mimic the effect of sleep deprivation, but without its obvious drawbacks.하지만 이는 하나만 알고 둘은 모르는 판단이라고 나는 생각합니다. 수면 주기를 바꾸는 것이 우울증에 도움이 되는 과정을 연구함으로써 우리는 수면 금지의 효과는 유지하면서 단점은 보완할 수 있는 신약을 개발할 수 있을 것입니다.Beyond that, doctors don’t learn much about chronobiology in medical school or residency. There are only a handful of doctors and medical centers that administer these treatments. But there is nothing to stop clinicians from incorporating chronotherapy into their practices right now. I already use light and melatonin to help my patients with jet lag and to readjust their circadian rhythm, but it won’t be long before I try triple chronotherapy for my depressed patients who don’t get better with antidepressants.또 다른 문제는 의사들이 아직 학교나 실습 때 시간 치료를 제대로 배우지 못한다는 것입니다. 아직 이 치료법을 시행하는 병원이나 의사는 많지 않습니다. 하지만 의사들이 이 치료법을 사용하지 못할 이유는 없습니다. 나는 시차로 고생하는 내 환자들에게 이미 조광 치료와 멜라토닌을 사용하고 있으며, 항우울제로 효과를 보지 못하는 우울증 환자들에게 삼중시간 치료를 시도할 계획입니다.Whether chronotherapy will prove as widely effective as conventional antidepressants for serious depression is still unknown. But there is no question that we can relieve everyday problems like jet lag and insomnia simply by better aligning our circadian rhythms with the world around us. What could be more natural than that?시간 치료가 기존의 항우울제처럼 심각한 우울증에도 충분한 효과를 보일지는 아직 알려져 있지 않습니다. 하지만 우울증이 아닌 보통 사람들도 시차나 불면증으로 인한 문제를 겪고 있으며 일주기 리듬을 조절함으로써 이를 해결할 수 있다는 것은 분명한 사실입니다. 사실 이만큼 자연적인 치료도 없지 않을까요?Richard A. FriedmanThe New York TimesMARCH 10, 2017