New sanctions fall short of total embargo on oil

Nikki Haley, left, U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, and Liu Jieyi, right, China’s ambassador to the United Nations, vote in favor of a Security Council resolution to impose fresh sanctions on North Korea over its latest nuclear test at the UN headquarters in New York on Monday. [XINHUA/YONHAP] 월요일 뉴욕 유엔본부에서 니키 헤일리 미국 주유엔대사(왼쪽)과 리우 지에이 중국 주유엔대사(오른쪽)가 6차 핵실험을 감행한 북한에 대해 새로운 제재를 하는 안보리 결의안에 찬성하고 있다. [신화/연합]

Korea JoongAng DailyWednesday, September 13, 2017The UN Security Council on Mondayadopted newagainst North Korea following its sixth nuclear test, imposing a cap on exports of crude oil to the country, though ita complete ban.*unanimously: 만장일치로*sanction: 제재*fall short of~: ~이 부족하다, 미흡하다유엔안보리는 월요일 원유 수출을 제한하는 안을 포함한 새로운 대북 제재안을 만장일치로 채택했다. 원유 수출을 전면 금지했던 초안에서 후퇴한 것이다.The 15-member council based in New York approved2375, whichthe supply, sales or transfer of crude oil to North Korea to the level of the past 12 months, some 4 million barrels, and limits exports of refined petroleum products to the country to 2 million barrels a year. It also bans the sale ofand natural gas liquids to the North.*resolution: 결의안*impose a cap on~ : ~에 제한을 두다*condensate: 응축액유엔안보리는 결의안 2375를 통과시켰다. 북한에 공급하거나, 판매하거나 이전할 수 있는 원유 총량을 지난 12개월 수준, 즉 약 4백만 배럴로 제한하고, 정유제품의 수출도 연간 2백만 배럴로 제한했다. 응축액과 액화천연가스의 대북 수출도 금지했다.However, the latest resolution fell short of the complete oilcalled for in an earlier U.S.-drafted resolution, which would have needed the support of veto-wielding members China and Russia.*embargo: 금수 조치그러나, 새 제재는 미국이 만든 초안에 들어있었던 원유 수출 전면 금지에서는 후퇴한 것이다. 비토권을 가진 중국과 러시아가 반대했기 때문이다.The resolution, though considered aversion of the U.S. draft, will reduce oil provided to North Korea by around 30 percent, according to the U.S. mission to the United Nations, and cut off over 55 percent of refined petroleum products going to the country. China is the largest supplier of crude oil to the North.*watered-down: 물을 탄, 약화된주유엔 미국대사측에 따르면, 미국의 초안 보다는 약화됐지만, 새 제재로 대북 원유 제공이 30% 가량 감소할 것이고, 정유제품은 55% 이상 줄어들 것이다. 중국은 북한의 최대 원유 공급국이다.It also includes a ban on North Koreanexports, which was the country’s second largest export category in 2016 after coal and other, and is expected to reduce itsby up to $800 million.*textile: 섬유*mineral: 광물*revenue: 수입새 제제는 북한의 섬유 수출을 금지시켰다. 2016년 수출실적에 따르면 섬유는 석탄과 광물에 이어 북한이 두 번째로 많이 수출하는 품목이다. 섬유 수출 금지로 북한의 수익은 연간 8억 달러 가량 감소할 것으로 보인다.번역: 이무영 정치사회부장(lee.mooyoung@joongang.co.kr)