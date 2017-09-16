Security alliance matters

Economic growth cannot be simply explained from production factors like labor and capital and policy variables. Growth in a small and open economy like ours hinges on global economic and geopolitical conditions. It is therefore essential for policymakers to foresee external factors and come up with appropriate measures and strategies to steer the economy in a way that allows sustainable growth and prosperity. Moreover, it is crucial to address geopolitical risks from our living in a land divided so that they don’t interrupt or hurt growth of the economy.South Korea was able to achieve industrial development and modernization that took most European nations more than a century to accomplish in less than half a century because it had the fortune of meeting such needs. Our development model focused on international commerce and finance, the right choice to fuel growth in our early stage of development. A solid security alliance between Seoul and Washington provided a guarantee of geopolitical stability on the Korean Peninsula. Since the two nations signed a military alliance pact in 1954, the Korean economy has never been shaken in a big way by geopolitical risks.What about now? Are we really making the right choices in response to changes on the international stage? The global economy thankfully is in a recovery phase led by improvements in the U.S., Eurozone and Japanese economies. This is good news for the export-reliant Korean economy. But the policy changes in response to the economic recoveries in major developed economies — such as reining in loose monetary programs and increases in interest rates — could work unfavorably for our economy. The policy shift in central banks of mature economies will likely cause turbulence in the international capital and currency markets.Policy actions are important to protect the local economy and markets susceptible to external variables during such a transitional period. We have the painful history of having been slammed by financial and currency ills that spread across Asia in 1997-1998. The Korean market had already been on lists among foreign investment banks advising scrutiny in investment. A financial reform bill failed to pass the National Assembly, aggravated by political stalemate and bureaucratic incompetence. As a result, the economy lost the confidence of foreign investors and South Korea had to seek an international bailout due to an out-of-control liquidity crisis.The Korean economy is much stronger now than in the 1990s thanks to its hefty foreign exchange reserves, a more balanced debt structure, and stable financial status of the corporate and financial sectors. But it can be vulnerable to external factors because capital markets have become more liberalized and connected to the outside markets. It is important to sustain strong ties and currency swap agreements with central banks around the world.At the same time, fundamentals and productivity should be reinforced and the labor market reformed in order to hone competitiveness and turn the markets friendlier towards business and investment. These policy priorities, however, have been neglected. We must not forget that financial crisis can hit us again at any time.Worse, geopolitical risks have escalated to an unprecedented level. South Korea is in its biggest postwar security crisis due to North Korea’s repeated nuclear and missile tests. Fortunately, the global markets have not reacted hysterically to the heightened risks in South Korea. This is because they don’t doubt the solidity of the Korea-U.S. security alliance. Investors and credit rating agencies are keeping close watch on the developments on the peninsula, but are not poised to act rashly because they believe that tensions will not build up to an extreme such as a war.Yet we must not let our guard down because the bilateral alliance under unpredictable U.S. President Donald Trump cannot be fully relied upon. The government must take extra care to tend to the alliance and defend peace from the provocative North Korean leader Kim Jong-un so as not to jeopardize our economy.Reports that Trump wants to abandon the bilateral free trade agreement with South Korea raises concern because such talk in Washington could suggest some significant changes in Uncle Sam’s fundamental approach to the decade-long alliance.By SaKong Il, an advisor to the JoongAng Ilbo and former finance minister경제성장은 노동과 자본 등 생산요소와 경제정책 변수만으로 설명될 수 없다는 것은 두말할 필요도 없다. 특히 우리와 같은 중소 개방경제의 성장은 세계 경제 여건과 주변 정세 변화에 더욱 민감할 수밖에 없다. 따라서 국제 여건 변화를 미리 내다보고 적절한 대응책과 올바른 전략을 마련하는 일은 우리 경제의 지속 성장과 번영을 위해 필수적이다. 게다가 우리나라는 휴전선을 사이에 두고 양측 군대가 첨예하게 대치하고 있는 분단국가로서의 지정학적 리스크를 잘 관리하는 일은 경제의 지속 성장을 위해 무엇보다 선결돼야 할 필요조건이다.유럽의 여러 선진국이 적어도 1세기 이상 걸려 이룩할 수 있었던 경제 발전을 우리나라가 불과 반세기도 채 안 되는 짧은 기간에 성취할 수 있었던 것은 이러한 조건들이 제대로 충족된 덕분이었다. 우선 경제개발 초기부터 국제무역과 금융에 초점이 맞춰진 소위 대외지향적 개발전략은 올바른 선택이었다. 그리고 굳건한 한·미 동맹은 이러한 전략이 성공적으로 추진될 수 있도록 한반도의 지정학적 안정을 보장해 준 기반이 되었다. 실제 1954년 한·미 동맹 관계가 맺어진 이후 지금까지 한국 경제가 한반도의 지정학적 리스크에 따른 큰 충격을 받은 적은 없었다.그럼 오늘의 우리 현실은 어떤가. 우선 국제 경제 여건 변화에 적절한 대응책을 마련하고 있는가. 다행히도 현재 세계 경제는 미국 경제를 필두로 유로존과 일본 경제 등 주요 선진국 경제가 견조한 회복세를 보인다. 물론 이것은 대외무역 의존도가 남달리 높은 우리에게 좋은 뉴스다. 그러나 실물경제의 호전은 이들 나라의 중앙은행들이 기존의 대폭적인 금융완화 프로그램들을 줄이고, 금리를 인상하게 하는 요인이 될 수 있다는 측면에서 반가워만 할 뉴스가 아니다. 이들 중앙은행의 정책 전환은 국제금융·외환 시장의 동요를 불가피하게 할 것이기 때문이다.물론 이러한 때에 대외금융 개방도가 높은 우리에게는 적절한 대응책 마련이 긴요하다. 우리는 1997~98년 태국에서 시작된 아시아 금융위기가 한국의 외환위기로 전염된 경험을 했다. 당시 우리나라는 국제금융·외환 시장 투자자들의 포트폴리오 조정을 위한 주의 대상에 포함돼 있었다. 그럼에도 금융 개혁이 국회에서 무산되는 등 우리 경제에 대한 국제사회의 신뢰도를 크게 떨어뜨리게 하는 국내 정치 행태와 경제정책의 실패로 외환위기를 피할 수 없었다.현재 우리 경제는 외환보유액이나 장·단기 외채 구조 면에서, 또한 기업과 금융회사의 건전성 면에서 90년대와는 다르다. 그러나 오늘의 우리 금융은 그때보다 훨씬 더 세계화되고, 국제금융 시장과 더 깊이 통합돼 있어 외부 충격에 더욱 노출돼 있다. 따라서 주요 중앙은행과의 통화스와프 등 국제금융 협력 기반을 튼튼히 다져놓아야 한다.그리고 우리 경제 미래에 대한 국제금융·외환 시장의 신뢰를 높일 수 있는 경제 기본 체질 강화와 생산성 향상, 국제경쟁력 제고를 위한 노동시장 개혁 등 시장 친화적 구조조정 노력이 배가돼야 한다. 그런데 현재 이러한 정책들이 국정 우선순위에서 밀려나 있어 걱정스럽다. 글로벌 금융위기는 언제든지 되풀이될 수 있음을 잊지 말아야 한다.그럼 한반도를 둘러싼 지정학적 여건은 어떤가. 북한의 계속되는 미사일 발사와 제6차 핵실험으로 한반도는 전에 경험하지 못한 안보 위기 상황에 놓여 있다. 그럼에도 불구하고 아직까지 국제외환·금융 시장에서 한반도에 대한 대폭적인 지정학적 리스크 상승 기미를 보이지 않는 것은 큰 다행이다. 물론 이것은 한·미 동맹이 튼튼하다는 판단에 기인한 것이 분명하다. 국제금융 시장 참가자들과 국제 신용평가회사들은 한반도의 불안한 지정학적 상황은 주시하면서도 아직은 전쟁이나 극심한 지정학적 위기로까지 이어질 것으로 평가하지 않는 것으로 보인다.그러나 우리가 유념할 것은 미국의 대외정책 향방을 예측 불가능하게 하는 도널드 트럼프 대통령의 리더십하에서 흔들림 없는 한·미 동맹 관계가 계속 유지된다는 보장이 없다는 사실이다. 튼튼한 한·미 동맹은 북한 김정은의 전쟁 도발을 막고 한반도의 평화 유지와 함께, 우선 한국 경제의 지속 성장을 위해 필요한 것임을 재확인해야 한다.최근 일부 언론에 보도된 바 있는 트럼프 대통령의 한·미 자유무역협정(FTA) 폐기 지시는 그 사실 여부를 떠나 워싱턴에서 이러한 말이 나온 것 자체에 주목할 필요가 있다. 지시가 사실이라면 트럼프 특유의 협상용 엄포일 수도 있겠으나 한·미 동맹에 대한 인식 변화에서 비롯됐을 가능성도 있기 때문이다.사공일 본사 고문, 전 재무부 장관