Sports non-diplomacy (국문)

On Tuesday, Michael Whan, commissioner of the LPGA Tour, sent out an urgent email informing players about the last-minute cancellation of an LPGA event in China. He expressed his apologies for canceling the tournament and explained that a major political event was scheduled in Shanghai during the tournament and the local government could not approve any other events.
The Alisports LPGA, with a purse worth $2.1 million, was set for Oct. 5 to 8 in Shanghai. But just three weeks before the opening, China canceled it unilaterally, with some players having already reserved and paid for flights and accommodations. An LPGA player said she did not register for an event in New Zealand the next week to prepare for the Chinese event, and her tour schedule is now ruined.
This is not the first time that China has unilaterally canceled a golf event. In 2011, the Imperial Springs event was postponed for more than a month, only to be canceled two weeks before the opening. The Reignwood Classic in 2015 was also canceled. Korea’s professional golf association had also suffered from China’s unilateral cancellation. Korean and Chinese counterparts had agreed to hold the KEB Hana Bank Invitational in June, but China called it off, saying it did not have time to prepare for the event. It was at the height of discord over Thaad deployment.
In March, the Korean and Chinese women’s golf associations jointly hosted the SGF67 World Ladies Championship, but it was all a farce. China’s CCTV5+ broadcasted the event, but did not show Korean player Kim Hae-rim as she contended for the lead. Even when she won the event, she was shot from a distance only from her back. Lotte, which provided the Seongju Golf Club as the site for the Thaad missile defense system, was Kim’s sponsor.
Sources in the Korean sports industry who have worked with China on sports exchanges say common sense does not work in the country, at least in sports. China’s sports industry is growing in size, but its mentality is still infantile.
China has hosted major international sports events before, including the 2008 Olympics in Beijing. In 2022, the capital will once again host a world event, the Winter Olympics, and I am worried China might even want to cancel the Olympics then.
JoongAng Ilbo, Sept. 14, Page 33
*The author is a reporter at the JoongAng Ilbo.
SUNG HO-JUN
미국 여자프로골프(LPGA) 투어 마이크 완 커미셔너는 12일 밤(한국시간) 선수들에게 긴급 e메일을 보냈다. 그는 "중국 대회를 열지 못하게 됐다. 지난주 대회 개최가 확정됐다는 내용을 알렸는데 이런 소식이 나와 당황스럽다"고 썼다. 그는 또 "대회 중 상하이에서 중요한 정치적 행사가 열린다. 이 때문에 지방 정부에서 다른 행사들을 불허하고 있다. 소식을 급박하게 전하게 돼 죄송하다"고 양해를 구했다.
문제가 된 대회는 상금 210만 달러(약 23억7000만원)가 걸린 레인우드 클래식이다. LPGA 투어 사무국이 연초 발표한 일정에 따르면 이 대회는 10월 5~8일 중국 베이징의 파인밸리 골프장에서 열릴 예정이었다. 그러나 개막을 3주 앞두고 중국 측의 일방적 취소로 없던 일이 됐다. 선수들은 이미 항공 및 호텔 예약을 하고 요금도 지불했다. LPGA 투어에서 활약 중인 한 선수는 “중국 대회에 참가하려고 다음주 뉴질랜드에서 열리는 대회 출전 신청을 하지 않았는데 3주간 일정이 붕 떠 버렸다”고 흥분했다.
중국에서 열리는 골프대회가 일방적으로 취소된 건 처음이 아니다. 2011년 임페리얼 스프링스 대회가 예정보다 한 달여 미뤄졌다가 개막 2주 전 취소됐다. 2015년 레인우드 클래식도 올해처럼 대회 개막을 앞두고 취소됐다. 남자 골퍼들의 한국프로골프협회(KPGA)도 중국의 일방적 취소 결정 탓에 피해를 본 경험이 있다. 올해 6월 열기로 한국과 중국 협회가 합의한 KEB하나은행 인비테이셔널이 “준비할 시간이 부족하다”는 중국 측 석연찮은 통보로 취소됐다. 한·중 간 사드 배치 갈등이 한창이었다.
지난 3월 한국과 중국의 여자프로골프 투어가 공동 개최한 SGF67 월드 레이디스 챔피언십은 한 편의 코미디였다. 중계를 한 중국 CCTV5+는 우승을 다투던 김해림 선수의 플레이를 아예 보여주지 않았다. 우승이 확정된 뒤에도 먼 거리에서 뒷모습만 잡았다. 경북 성주골프장을 사드 주둔지로 공여한 롯데가 김해림의 후원사이기 때문임이 분명했다.
중국과 스포츠 교류로 접촉해본 체육계 인사들은 "적어도 스포츠 분야에서 중국은 여전히 상식이 통하지 않는 나라"라고 입을 모은다. 중국 스포츠의 덩치는 엄청 커졌는데 정신연령은 아직 어린아이 수준이라는 지적이다. 중국은 2008년 베이징 올림픽 등 굵직굵직한 스포츠 이벤트를 많이 치른 나라다. 2022년엔 베이징에서 겨울올림픽이 열린다. 이번엔 올림픽을 취소하자고 하지 않을까 걱정이다.
성호준 기자