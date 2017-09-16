Choo is a risk (국문)
‘정치 적폐’가 된 추미애 대표의 품격 없는 언어
Sept 16,2017
Is it too much to ask for decorum from the chief of the ruling party? Choo Mi-ae, chairwoman of the Democratic Party (DP), called the splinter liberal People’s Party whiny losers and hoodlums for voting down Kim Yi-su, nominee for the chief justice to the Constitutional Court. The enraged People’s Party refused to table the other top court nomination — Kim Meong-su as the head of the Supreme Court — unless Choo apologizes. It has been only two months since the president’s chief of staff had to get involved to clear the air after Choo created a standoff with the opposition with her fiery comments.
Aside from the fact that she has caused a risk of a first-ever vacuum in the post of chief justice at the Supreme Court, Choo raises serious questions about her eligibility to head the ruling party. She claimed that former Prime Minister Han Myeong-sook was wrongfully indicted and tried when Han was released after completing her prison term. During the height of the impeachment rallies early this year, she raised an unnecessary social scare by arguing that the Blue House was readying to declare martial law.
A ruling party leader should try to untangle political complexities and mediate to find common ground. But Choo does the opposite. She causes confusion and conflict and makes enemies with the opposition. Even her members complain that she is worsening matters for the president and the government. Some even suspect she has other motives for her hyped advocacy of the president.
If Choo cannot contain herself and is incapable of decent politicking, she should surrender her post. She is not fit to run the ruling party in the opposition-majority legislative if she is merely out to pick a fight with the rival camps. She is burdening the president, her party and the people. Her domineering ways are no different from the “past ills” the president has been out to get rid of.
JoongAng Ilbo, Sept. 15, Page 34
추미애 더불어민주당 대표에게 품격 있는 언어를 바라는 건 과연 무리인가. 추 대표는 며칠 전 김이수 헌법재판소장 후보자 임명에 대한 국회 임명동의안이 부결된 뒤 국민의당을 향해 “뗑깡” “골목대장” 등의 막말을 했다. 발끈한 국민의당이 추 대표의 사과 없이는 김명수 대법원장 후보자 임명동의안 상정 논의조차 하지 않겠다고 나서 국회 통과에 다시 빨간불이 켜졌다. “머리 자르기” 발언으로 야 3당이 추경 국회를 보이콧한 것을 임종석 대통령 비서실장의 ‘대리 사과’로 가까스로 정상화시킨 사태가 불과 두 달 만에 재연된 것이다.
헌정 사상 초유의 대법원장 공백 사태의 우려가 아니더라도 추 대표의 발언은 일국의 집권 여당 대표로서 기대되는 품위에 크게 못 미치는 조야한 것들이다. 지난달 만기 출소한 한명숙 전 국무총리를 두고는 “기소도 재판도 잘못됐다”며 억울한 옥살이를 한 것처럼 말해 빈축을 샀다. 올 초 탄핵 정국에서는 “청와대가 계엄령을 준비한다”는 확인되지도 않은 발언으로 논란을 초래했다.
꼬인 정국은 풀고, 안 될 협상도 도모하는 게 집권당 대표의 자세다. 그런데도 추 대표는 당 안팎의 갈등을 부채질하기만 할 뿐 야권에 협조를 요청하는 모습을 보여주지 않고 있다. 당내에서조차 ‘국정 운영 훼방꾼’이란 비난이 나오고, 공당 대표로서의 자격 시비까지 불거질 정도다. 자신의 ‘다음 자리’를 위해 친문(재인) 세력들에게 ‘사이다 발언’을 쏟아내는 것이란 분석도 이상하게 들리지 않는다.
추 대표는 정제된 언어로 정치 마비를 복원하는 협치 리더십을 발휘할 자신이 없다면 대표를 그만두는 게 낫다. 여소야대 구도에서 여당 대표가 자기 정치를 위해 사사건건 야권을 비난하고 자극하는 건 책임감 없는 행동이다. 그것은 대통령과 집권당, 국민 모두에게 짐이 될 뿐이다. 그것이 곧 문 대통령이 말하는 청산해야 할 적폐다.