The Blue House fumbles (국문)

Unfazed by many rounds of international sanctions and warnings, North Korea again tested a long-range ballistic missile that flew over Japan for the second time in less than three weeks. The intermediate-range ballistic missile, believed to be the same Hwasong 12 that was tested on Aug. 29, was fired off from the Sunan International Airport north of Pyongyang early Friday. It flew to a peak altitude of 770 kilometers (478 miles) over Japan and as far as 3,700 kilometers before landing 2,000 kilometers east of Japan’s northern Hokkaido. It is the longest-range missile fired by North Korea. Given that the distance between Pyongyang and a U.S. air base in Guam is about 3,400 kilometers, North Korea was obviously showing off its capability of striking the U.S. territory as it had previously warned.
North Korea basically laughed at the toughest-ever sanctions passed by the UN Security Council earlier this week. The party-run newspaper Rodong Sinmun warned that Pyongyang would ratchet up action if the U.S. continues on “this way” after the UN Security Council unanimously passed the watered down U.S.-drafted resolution.
North Korea’s missile and nuclear tests underscore that sanctions have not worked. Bloomberg News reported that North Korea’s economy grew by 3.9 percent, the fastest pace in 17 years, last year — even more proof that international sanctions have been in vain.
The latest resolution 2375 was significantly scaled down to cap instead of fully ban oil supplies to North Korea due to opposition from China and Russia. The Chinese foreign ministry issued a statement criticizing Pyongyang for violating UN resolutions with another missile test. It reiterated that it would “comprehensively and strictly” implement the resolution.
Seoul also issued a statement “strongly condemning” the missile test after a National Security Council meeting. But the government on Thursday announced that it might contribute $8 million in international humanitarian aid to the North. Even after the missile launch, it reiterated that it would separate humanitarian aid to North Korea from military provocations. That stance raised eyebrows at home and abroad. It does not make sense for Seoul to offer aid while other governments are endeavoring to cut off Pyongyang to stop its weapons development and provocations. Tokyo criticized Seoul for undermining international pressure. Washington did not hide its displeasure. The government must get its position straight on North Korea if it does not want to see unease spread across our society.
JoongAng Ilbo, Sept. 16, Page 30
북한이 태평양으로 중장거리 탄도미사일(IRBM)을 또 발사했다. 지난달 29일에 이어 두 번째다. 북한이 어제 발사한 화성-12형으로 추정되는 탄도미사일은 평양 순안공항에서 발사돼 3700㎞를 날아갔다. 이 미사일은 최고 고도 770㎞로 일본 홋카이도 동쪽 2000㎞ 해상에 떨어졌다. 북한이 지금까지 발사한 탄도미사일 가운데 가장 멀리 쏜 것이다. 순안공항에서 미국령 괌까지의 거리가 3400㎞인 점을 감안하면 이 미사일의 방향만 바꾸면 괌을 타격하기에 충분하다. 지난달 북한의 ‘괌 포위사격’ 위협을 간접적으로 증명한 셈이다.
이번 도발은 북한의 6차 핵실험에 따라 유엔 안전보장이사회가 새 대북제재안 2375호를 채택한 지 불과 사흘 만이다. 북한이 국제사회의 대북제재에 대한 불만을 품고 발사한 것이다. 어제 북한 노동당 기관지인 노동신문의 “(미국이) 계속 지금처럼 나간다면 대응조치는 더욱 강도 높게 취해질 것”이라는 보도가 뒷받침해준다. 북한의 이런 도발은 국제사회의 거듭된 경고를 완전히 무시하는 태도로 볼 수밖에 없다.
북한의 거듭된 핵·미사일 도발은 대북제재의 실패가 중요한 원인의 하나다. 미국 블룸버그통신은 어제 “지난해 북한의 경제성장률이 지난 17년 만에 최고치인 3.9%를 기록했다”며 느슨한 대북제재를 지적했다.
이런 상황에서 대북제재안 2375호도 중국·러시아의 원유 차단 반대로 반쪽 제재가 되고 말았다. 어제 중국 외교부가 “북한 미사일 도발은 안보리 결의 위반으로 반대한다”며 “중국은
안보리 결의를 전면적이고 엄격하게 이행하겠다”고 밝힌 것은 다행이다. 이제라도 중국은 원유를 포함한 전면적인 대북 석유 공급 차단에 나서는 등 강력한 대북제재에 앞장서야 할 것이다.
문재인 정부는 북한의 미사일 발사 직후 국가안전보장회의(NSC)를 열고 “강력히 규탄한다”는 성명을 냈다. 그러나 청와대는 북한 미사일 도발 징후를 24시간 전에 보도받고도 그제 오후 800만 달러의 대북 인도적 지원책을 발표했다. 또 북한의 심각한 미사일 도발에도 아랑곳없이 인도적 지원의 원칙은 변함이 없다고 밝혔다. 이게 무슨 말인지 도대체 이해가 가지 않는다. 아무리 인도적 지원이라고 하지만 국제사회가 북한에 들어가는 현금을 차단하고 있는 마당에 부적절한 조치다. 일본 관방장관이 "대북 압력을 훼손한다"고 비판한 데 이어 미국 국무부 관계자도 인도적 지원에 대한 질문을 "한국에 물어보라"며 불쾌감을 표시했다.
이런 판국에 우리 군이 북한 도발에 대응해 발사한 250㎞ 짜리 현무-Ⅱ 미사일 2발 중 1발이 추락해 망신을 당했다. 이래서야 정부와 군을 믿고 잠을 잘 수 있겠는가. 우리 사회 일각에선 "북한에 보낼 인도적 차원의 현금으로 현무-Ⅱ 미사일이나 개량하라"는 비판이 나오고 있다. 하루가 다르게 오락가락하는 정부의 대북정책부터 바로잡아야 한다. 미·일뿐만 아니라 우리 사회도 혼란스럽고 불안해한다. 이제부터라도 국민이 안심할 수 있는 대북정책을 보여주기 바란다.