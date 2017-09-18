Hip-hop reveals its emotional side : Latest season of ‘Show Me the Money’ introduced a number of rappers unafraid to be vulnerable

The winner of the sixth season of “Show Me The Money,” Hangzoo performs during the show’s finale on September 1. [MNET]

At left is Neoksal, who made it to the semi-finals this season, and at right is Woo Won-jae, who came in third place. [MNET]

Hip-hop, which used to be a relatively underground music genre in Korea, was long known for songs about fame, money and mistreating women. But in recent years, hip-hop has become one of the most popular genres in the country.Hip-hop’s trajectory on the charts has followed the success of cable channel Mnet’s rap competition program “Show Me The Money,” which aired its first season in 2012. The sixth season of the program came to an end early this month. The program has not only helped bring hip-hop into the mainstream, but has also been a space for artists to experiment and learn which rapping styles appeal most to the public.Previously, rappers like Dok2 and others had hits with ostentatious songs about their lavish lifestyles and how they were “filthy rich.” However, the success of last season’s winner, BewhY, has lead to a rise in artists who speak bluntly about what’s on their minds and their personal struggles.A song that has been at the top of the charts for weeks is “We Are,” by rapper Woo Won-jae, a semi-finalist of the recent sixth season of “Show Me the Money.”Although he did not make it to the season finale, the track he made with popular rappers Loco and Gray was released right after the season ended, and it has dominated local streaming service charts ever since. Woo gained the most attention out of the contestants on this summer’s season of “Show Me the Money” for his raps that commonly reflected the rapper’s dark side - a style that hasn’t been popular in Korean hip-hop.From the early stages of the show, Woo was quite frank about his struggle. He shared that he suffers from depression and anxiety disorders, and both became major themes of his raps during the show - testifying that hip-hop doesn’t always have to be about money, fame or sex to appeal to listeners.In “We Are,” he talks about how it’s so difficult for him to keep pace with the fast-changing, rat-race society, a message that resonated with listeners.“Although I am treated as an insane person, I am not wrong, just different,” raps Woo in another song of his, titled “ZINZA.” Instead of belittling others or boasting about himself, Woo talks sincerely about himself in his music.The changing trend in hip-hop can be seen on several tracks recorded during the recent season of “Show Me the Money.” The song “1/N” by contestants Neoksal, Jo Woo-chan, Hanhae and Ryno, features the lyric, “We are not competing against each other here, but we are cooperating.”In addition, Neoksal, who also saw his popularity skyrocket over the course of the show, has been a uniquely friendly character in Korean hip-hop. His debut album, released last year, was titled, “The God of Small Things,” and featured stories about the lives of people who play small roles in society. The winner of this summer’s season of “Show Me the Money,” rapper Hangzoo released a track titled “Red Sun,” which details the story of how he managed to overcome the difficulties of being blind in one eye.The trend follows the expectation of some of Korea’s first generation of rappers, some of whom were featured as mentors on this summer’s “Show Me the Money,” including Dynamic Duo and Tiger JK. During a press conference held to conclude the season, rapper Gaeko of Dynamic Duo also pointed out that he had witnessed a change in style from the rappers of his generation and the current generation.“When we started out, we were mostly worried about our identity, so we had no time to think about other things,” he said, “but the rappers of the current generation are so straightforward in talking about how they feel.”Choiza of Dynamic Duo added, “I could feel the sincerity of Woo - his lyrics can only be told when he is determined to disclose everything.”Music critic Kim Bong-hyeon, who published the book “Korean Hip-Hop Evolution,” said, “As rappers have to write their own songs, they cannot help but reflect current society.”Kang Il-kwon, the editor-in-chief of hip-hop and R&B web magazine Rhythmer, said that, “Although the ranking on the survival-style TV shows - with the judges on top and rappers below - reminds me of the caste system, it is great for ‘Show Me the Money’ to discover an unknown rapper like Woo Won-jae.”Kim added, “We should acknowledge that hip-hop once attacked minority groups and the weak freely. Now, we should move on to pursuing values such as equality and human rights issues.”BY MIN KYUNG-WON [hong.youkyoung@joongang.ac.kr]여혐과 디스, 허세와 돈 자랑으로 가득 찼던 힙합이 새로운 국면을 맞이하고 있는 걸까. 최근 종영한 Mnet 힙합 경연 프로그램 ‘쇼미더머니6’가 한국 힙합의 변화를 보여준다는 평을 받고 있다. 시청률은 2.4%로 전 시즌 최고 시청률(3.5%)에 못 미쳤지만 화제성만큼은 남부럽지 않은 프로다.12일 현재 각 음원사이트 1위를 차지하고 있는 것은 최종 3위를 한 우원재의 ‘시차’다. 비록 결승전에 올라가진 못했지만, 결승 무대를 위해 로꼬·그레이와 함께 준비한 곡이 방송 직후 발표되면서 뜨거운 반응을 얻고 있다. 예선 때부터 약봉지 등을 언급하며 우울증과 불안장애를 앓고 있음을 솔직하게 드러낸 랩으로 주목받은 우원재는 ‘시차’에서도 세상의 빠른 속도에 적응하지 못하는 자신의 애환을 담은 가사로 공감대를 자아냈다.우원재는 그동안 한국 힙합이 집중해온 주제와는 전혀 다른 ‘다크 랩’을 선보이면서 이번 시즌 가장 주목을 받은 출연자다. ‘스물셋엔 5억 찍고 다섯에는 10억’(‘111%’)으로 대변되는 성공에 대한 열망(도끼)이나 지난해 시즌5 우승자인 비와이의 ‘내 발자취로 산증인의 삶 그 삶을 위한 권능을 원해’(‘포에버’) 같은 종교적 색채와도 사뭇 다르다. ‘환자에 정신병자’ 취급을 받아도 ‘나는 다른 거지 틀린 게 아니지’(‘진자’)라고 말하고 싶어 출연을 결심했다는 그의 말처럼, 우원재는 남을 헐뜯거나 깎아내리고 자기를 과시하기보다 내면의 목소리에 더 주목한 것이다.이런 변화는 여러 곡에서 감지됐다. 넉살·조우찬·한해·라이노가 함께 부른 ‘N분의 1’은 “여긴 경쟁이 아니야 나눠 먹는 거지”라는 공존의 가사로 ‘주사위를 던져 올인 두 배로 더 벌어 볼린 잭팟이 터져 파핀’이라는 상대 곡 ‘도박’을 눌렀다. 시즌 내내 넉넉한 성품으로도 주목받은 넉살은 지난해 데뷔 앨범 ‘작은 것들의 신’에서도 작은 배역들이 주연으로 살아가는 세상을 노래한 바 있다. 최종 우승자인 행주 역시 스트레스로 온 실명 위기를 솔직히 털어놓고 극복하는 과정을 담은 ‘레드 선’으로 인기를 끌고 있다.이는 다이나믹 듀오, 타이거JK 등 이번 시즌에 새로 합류한 1세대 프로듀서들이 추구하는 가치와도 부합했다. 종영 후 기자간담회에서 만난 다이나믹 듀오의 개코는 “우리가 랩을 시작할 때만 해도 정체성에 대한 고민이 가장 컸기 때문에 다른 걸 생각할 여력이 없었지만 지금 세대는 돈이면 돈, 명예면 명예 등 원하는 것에 솔직하고 숨김이 없다”며 달라진 점을 꼽았다. 우원재에 대해서도 “모두가 각자의 이유로 살기 벅차고 힘든 헬 조선의 모습이 보였다”(최자)거나 “자기를 다 내려놔야 할 수 있는 이야기이기 때문에 더 진정성이 느껴졌다”(개코)고 평했다.『한국힙합 에볼루션』을 출간한 김봉현 음악평론가는 “힙합의 특성상 래퍼들이 직접 가사를 쓰는 만큼 사회의 변화와 밀접한 관련을 맺을 수밖에 없다”고 설명했다. 2012년 ‘쇼미더머니’ 시즌1을 시작으로 한국에서도 힙합으로 먹고살 수 있다는 걸 체감하게 되면서 돈과 성공 이야기가 쏟아졌듯, 그에 대한 반작용으로 자성론이 나오는 것 또한 자연스러운 변화란 얘기다. 예능인으로 굳어진 이미지를 탈피하기 위해 나온 슬리피가 ‘너도나도 날 무시해서 쇼미 몇 차에서 떨어지나 내기를 걸고’(‘맘대로’)라고 노래하고, 프로듀서 비지가 ‘가지고 있던 것마저 잃을까 봐 두려워’(‘그날’)라며 자신에게 느낀 실망감을 털어놓는 것 또한 같은 맥락이다.지나친 상대 비하나 여성 혐오 발언 등 끊이지 않는 논란도 자정을 촉구하는 매개체가 됐다. 예전 시즌4 당시 동창생 성폭행을 소재로 한 블랙넛의 ‘졸업앨범’이나 송민호의 ‘산부인과’ 관련 가사 같은 도넘은 여혐 발언은 찾아보기 어려웠다. 대신 “나는 디스보다 피스로 힙합을 알았네”(진돗개)나 “여기 있는 분들 모두 리스펙 나는 쌓고 있지 스펙”(조우찬) 같은 덕담이 오갔다. 이번 시즌을 통해 “힙합의 부정적 요소가 아닌 장점을 보여주고 싶다”던 타이거JK의 바람이 어느 정도 충족이 된 셈이다.흑인음악 웹진 ‘리드머’의 강일권 편집장은 “여전히 절대 권력자 밑에 심사위원 래퍼와 기성 래퍼, 신인 래퍼 등이 층층이 늘어선 카스트 제도를 연상케 하지만 우원재 같은 무명의 신인을 발굴한 것은 주목할 만한 성과”라며 “이제 기술적으로 잘하는 래퍼들은 제법 있지만 자기만의 콘텐트를 가지고 이야기하는 래퍼는 여전히 얼마 되지 않기에 더욱 기대된다”고 평했다.김봉현 평론가는 “힙합은 그동안 소수자와 약자를 공격하는 데 표현의 자유를 사용해왔음을 인정해야 한다”며 “이제 평등과 인권 등 보편적인 가치에 기여하는 쪽으로 진보해야 할 때”라고 말했다.민경원 기자