Hyundai Motor names new CEO of its American unit

Hyundai Motor has named Lee Kyung-soo the new chief executive of its American unit, a post that had been vacant for nine months, according to the company’s website on Saturday.Lee, 61, joined Hyundai in 1982 and most recently served as chief executive of Hyundai Translead, a U.S. affiliate of Hyundai Motor that produces dry and refrigerated van trailers and container chassis, Hyundai Motor’s U.S. unit said in a statement posted on its website.Since Dave Zuchowski resigned in December last year, Jerry Flannery had been serving as an interim chief executive of Hyundai Motor’s U.S. unit.Hyundai Motor said Lee “has played crucial roles in various positions in the U.S. for more than 10 years, adding to his expertise in overseas markets and ensuring that he is well qualified to lead the U.S. market.”Hyundai Motor is grappling with a sharp decline in U.S. sales, with sales in August dipping 24.6 percent on year to 54,310 vehicles.YONHAP