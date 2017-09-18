중앙데일리

Lotte Hotel & Resorts opens second hotel in Russia

Sept 18,2017
Lotte Hotel & Resorts said Sunday it opened its second hotel in Russia last week as it seeks to tap deeper into the overseas market.

The new hotel had a soft opening on July 1st, before officially opening in St. Petersburg, Russia’s second largest city, on Friday.

It launched its first Russian operation in Moscow in 2010. Lotte currently operates hotels in the United States, Vietnam, Uzbekistan and Myanmar.

Lotte Hotel & Resorts is affiliated with Lotte Group, Korea’s fifth-largest conglomerate with sprawling businesses in food, retail and construction.


