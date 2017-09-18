Assessing the damage

Cho Jong-mook, head of the National Fire Agency, right, observes the scene of a fire at Seoknan Pavilion in Gangneung, Gangwon, which killed two firefighters early Sunday. The pavilion by the scenic Gyeongpo Lake collapsed around 4:29 a.m., and two firefighters, 59-year-old Lee Young-wook and 27-year-old Lee Ho-hyun, died after going into cardiac arrest. A fire broke out at the pavilion Saturday evening and was put out, but another broke out around 3:51 a.m. the next day. The pavilion was built in 1956. Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire the possibility of arson. [YONHAP]