K-pop meets the world (국문)

This year’s KCON at Staples Center in Los Angeles in August showed that the Korean Wave in North America has entered a new stage.
Considered a Korean version of Comic Con, the festival for fans of American popular culture, the event drew a total of 150,000 fans across multiple cities who paid to attend the convention this year.
It is not yet comparable to the Japan Expo in Paris, which draws a total of 250,000 visitors. But the growth is certainly impressive, since it started with 10,000 visitors in 2012.
The KCON audience in North America is no longer made up of only Asian-American fans — 60 percent of visitors this year were white, Hispanic or African-American. Additionally, the artists who were featured as performers this year represent diverse genres of Korean music — not just pop groups.
It is curious how the United States, the origin of hip-hop, embraces the success of K-pop in North America. Among K-pop groups, hip-hop groups are especially popular in North America, and the addition of hip-hop elements to K-pop music has led to the genre’s success in the United States.
Hip-hop is an African-American cultural form that emphasizes sincerity and the artist’s personal experience. It is a new challenge for Korean agencies to create hip-hop-based groups as Korean society has little ethnic sensitivity. It is indeed a dramatic example of globalization and cultural hybridization.
As all contents in Korean popular culture are shared in real time worldwide, racially discriminatory expressions shared in Korean society and media create dangerous tension. Misogynistic or racially insensitive words and actions of K-pop stars become the target of global criticism, and the fact that JTBC’s “Non-Summit” members are mostly white males has been discussed at international forums.
Queer sentiment encouraged by idol culture is discussed academically at KCON, and viewers are outraged at how Korean dramas depict male characters using force against women as romantic. Racism and discrimination that foreigners experience in Korea is exposed online and condemned.
Viewed through a globalized lens, fans of Korean pop culture constantly address the need for Korean society to change and embrace feminism and cultural diversity.
JoongAng Ilbo, Sept. 16, Page 28
The author is a professor of communication at Seoul National University.
HONG SEOK-KYEONG
지난 8월 말 로스앤젤레스의 스테이플스 센터에서 열린 케이콘은 북미 한류가 새로운 단계에 진입했음을 보여준 행사였다. 미국 대중문화팬들의 향연인 코믹콘의 한류 버전이라고 할 수 있을 만큼 케이팝 이외의 다양한 프로그램을 보였을 뿐 아니라, 청소년 팬덤을 넘어서는 확장세를 보이며 연인원 8만5000명을 기록했다. 북미 다른 도시의 케이콘 인구를 합하면 올해 15만 명 이상이 한국 대중문화 컨벤션을 유료로 관람한 것이다. 아직 연인원 25만 명을 넘는 파리의 재팬 엑스포에 비길 만한 수준은 아니지만, 2012년 1만 명의 관람객으로 시작해 이룬 그간의 성장세가 대단하다. 북미의 케이콘 관람객은 더 이상 아시아계 미국인이 중심인 팬덤이 아니라 백인, 히스패닉, 애프로어메리컨이 60%를 차지하고 있으며, 초대되는 가수들도 아이돌뿐만 아니라 훨씬 확장되었다.
북미에서 이러한 케이팝의 성공은 힙합 아이돌이라는 문화적 ‘혼종’이 원산지인 미국에서 어떻게 수용되고 있을지에 대해 큰 궁금증을 유발한다. 케이팝 그룹 중 힙합 아이돌 그룹이 북미에서 유독 인기가 높다는 사실은 힙합이 미국 내 케이팝 성공의 중요 요소임을 추정할 수 있게 해준다. 힙합은 창작자 경험의 진정성과 자발성이 중요한 미국의 도시흑인문화 형식이다. 인종주의적 감수성이 낮은 한국 사회의 기획사가 이러한 특성과 거리가 먼 과정을 거쳐 힙합 아이돌 그룹을 만들어낸 것은 새로운 도전이다. 세계화와 문화 혼종의 극적인 사례로서 연구대상으로도 가치가 높다.
한국 대중문화의 모든 내용이 동시에 세계적으로 공유되는 현재, 한국 사회와 미디어 속에서 생산되는 인종차별적 표현들은 아슬아슬한 긴장을 만든다. 케이팝 스타의 여성비하적 또는 인종주의적 언행은 온라인 포럼에서 세계적 질타의 대상이 되고, 비정상회담이 백인남성 우월적으로 구성돼 있다는 사실은 국제학회에서 토론된다. 아이돌 문화가 자극하는 퀴어 감수성이 케이콘에서 심각하게 토론되고, 한국 드라마가 남자 주인공이 여성에게 힘을 행사하는 장면을 로맨틱하게 표현하는 데 분노한다. 외국인이 경험하는 한국 사회의 인종주의적 분위기와 사례는 인터넷을 통해 낱낱이 비판된다. 한류의 세계화는 한국 사회가 보다 여성주의와 다문화성을 수용하고 변화해야 함을 끊임없이 지적하고 있다.
홍석경 서울대 언론정보학과 교수