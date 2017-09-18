China is no dream land (국문)
Lotte Mart, whose business in China was suspended since September last year after the parent group yielded a golf course to host the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (Thaad) system, is backing out of China even at the risk of losing nearly $3 billion worth of investment in the world’s second largest economy. Lotte Group announced that it was selling 112 grocery store outlets in China.
China has been relentless and childish in its revenge and power abuse to force Seoul to reverse the plan of installing the powerful U.S. missile shield in the region. Hyundai Motor, Kia Motors, and AmorePacific all have been heavily hurt by the state-led consumer boycott of Korean brands. The colossal market where Korean enterprises have high stakes could now bring down their businesses.
Many have urged the government to take stronger actions against Beijing’s menacing ways. One of the options raised was to take the matter to the World Trade Organization for arbitration.
Filing a WTO suit against a major stakeholder like China may not be easy. But Seoul must nevertheless make an attempt as it would have symbolic implications. China, lobbying hard to gain legitimate international recognition and a voice befitting its economic size, would lose face when it is accused of unfair and retaliatory action on companies of another state.
The trade minister indicated a WTO suit was one of the options the government was considering. But a day after the comment, the presidential office denied that Seoul was mulling a challenge at the WTO. Why it was casting away a perfectly good bargaining chip is incomprehensible.
The government is more or less condoning China’s bashing of Korea Inc. Korean companies are on their own to protect their business in China. Korean companies also must wake up from their delusions about the Chinese economy, which will never be free from the political influence of the Communist Party. Most foreign grocery names have failed in China because of the invisible hands that get in the way of fresh food supplies. China is no dream land.
롯데마트가 중국에 투자한 3조원을 날리고 철수한다. 롯데그룹은 그제 중국 내 롯데마트 매장 112개 전체를 매각한다고 밝혔다. 중국이 롯데에 고고도미사일방어(THAAD·사드) 체계 부지를 제공했다며 무차별 보복을 가한 지 6개월 만이다. 덩치만 클 뿐 소아적 행태를 일삼는 중국의 치졸한 행태를 개탄하지 않을 수 없다. 문제는 그냥 탄식만 하고 있을 때가 아니란 점이다. 중국 내 한국산 불매 운동으로 현대자동차와 아모레퍼시픽 등 거의 모두가 고전이다. ‘제2의 롯데마트’가 될까 하는 공포 속에 기회의 땅으로 여겼던 중국이 한국 기업의 무덤으로 변할 조짐이다.
이에 중국의 치사한 보복에 당당하게 맞서자는 목소리가 나온다. 중국을 세계무역기구(WTO)에 제소하자는 의견이 그런 것이다. 물론 중국을 WTO에 제소하는 건 복잡한 절차와 그 실효성 등을 따질 때 쉬운 게 아니다. 그러나 상징적 의미가 크다. 특히 서방 국가로부터 시장경제 지위를 획득하고자 하는 중국에는 큰 타격이다. 산업자원부가 그제 WTO 제소 카드를 언급한 배경엔 이런 포석이 깔려 있다고 보인다. 하지만 청와대가 바로 그날로 ‘WTO 제소는 없다’고 선을 그었다. 전략적 모호성은커녕 갖고 있는 좋은 패마저 홀랑 던져버린 격이다. 이렇게 단순할 수 있을까 긴 탄식이 나온다.
중국은 때리는데 우리 정부는 방패를 치워 주는 식이다. 이젠 우리 기업 스스로 자구책을 찾아야 하는 한심한 상황이다. 뒤늦게라도 중국이 공산당 전제체제로 자유로운 경제활동이 가능하지 않다는 것부터 되새길 필요가 있다. 중국에 진출한 외국계 마트 대부분이 왜 망했나. 과일과 채소 등 신선식품을 중국 현지에서 제때 공급받아야 하는데 중국 당국이란 보이지 않는 손이 훼방을 놓는다는 건 공공연한 비밀이다. 중국이 바로 그런 곳이란 점부터 명심해야 한다. 중국에 돈 벌러 간다는 환상은 접어야 한다.