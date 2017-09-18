A chance for a stronger alliance (국문)

President Moon Jae-in embarks on a trip to the United States today to make a keynote speech at the United Nations General Assembly in New York. But his trip this time carries greater significance than ever due to North Korea’s ever-growing nuclear threat and the sharp division of the international community over the issue.
After the North’s successful launch last week of a Hwasong-12 intermediate-range ballistic missile and its maneuver to deploy them for combat, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un declared that his country has almost reached the point of complete nuclear armament, underscoring a need to reinforce its newfound attack capabilities. Under such volatile circumstances, President Moon must consolidate South Korea’s alliance with the United States and augment cooperation with other countries to address the nuclear conundrum.
The Korean Peninsula is entering an extremely dangerous phase in the face of Pyongyang’s obsession with nuclear weapons. Quoting Kim’s words, the Korean Central New Agency, the state mouthpiece of North Korea, said it is time to put an end to the decades-old division with nuclear warheads. Responding, U.S. President Donald Trump warned at Andrews Air Force Base that judgement day arrives when North Koreans hear the roaring sounds of F-35 stealth fighters. In a press conference on the same day, U.S. National Security Advisor Herbert H.R. McMaster also did not rule out a military option.
Opposition lawmakers’ visit to Washington to call for a redeployment of U.S. tactical nuclear weapons is understood as a sign of determination to resolve our security crisis. Despite the State Department’s reassurance of the U.S. nuclear umbrella, the lawmakers hit the nail on the head given the sensitive reaction by Chinese Ambassador to Washington Cui Tiankai. He said China strongly opposes deployment of nuclear weapons in any part of the Korean Peninsula.
Cui made the remarks as he well knows that the redeployment of tactical nukes will surely serve as stronger pressure on Beijing to denuclearize North Korea. In that sense, President Moon’s opposition to the deployment in his interview with CNN before his trip to the United States is very regrettable. He could have used the card strategically apart from the redeployment of the nukes in South Korea.
The best way to cope with the North’s threat is an unflinching alliance with Washington. With the peninsula heading into a security crisis, South Korea and the United States must restore their alliance. Dialogue with the rogue state comes next.
President Moon’s visit must reflect such urgency. In a telephone conversation with Trump, Moon mentioned a need to strengthen a joint defense capability between the two allies to effectively counter the North’s provocations. We hope he eases growing public concerns about security in a summit with Trump once and for all.
JoongAng Ilbo, Sept. 18, Page 34
문 대통령, 유엔총회 참석차 방미
김정은, “핵 무력 완성 종착역”
트럼프 대통령, “심판의 날 왔다”
문재인 대통령이 미국 뉴욕에서 열리는 유엔총회에 참석하기 위해 오늘 출국한다. 뉴욕을 향하는 그의 발걸음은 어느 때보다 무거울 것이다. 북한의 연이은 도발로 국제사회의 신경이 극도로 곤두서 있다. 북한은 지난주 괌을 넘어가는 중장거리 탄도미사일(IRBM) 화성-12형을 발사하고 이 미사일의 실전 배치에 들어갔다. 북한 김정은 노동당위원장은 그제 “핵 무력 완성이 거의 종착점에 왔다" "군사적 공격능력을 질적으로 질주해나가야 한다”고 말했다. 이런 상황에서 문 대통령에게 주어진 첫 번째 방미 과제는 북핵 해결을 위한 국제사회 협력, 그리고 한ㆍ미 정상회담을 통한 한미동맹 강화를 끌어내는 일이다.
한반도는 북한의 집요하고 광적인 핵·미사일 도발로 더욱 엄중한 상황으로 진입하고 있다. 북한 조선중앙통신이 그제 보도한 “각종 핵탄두를 실전 배비(배치)하고, 모든 힘을 다해 끝장을 보아야 한다”는 김 위원장 말이 허투루 들리지 않는다. 이에 대해 도널드 트럼프 미 대통령은 지난 15일 워싱턴D.C. 인근 앤드루스 공군기지를 방문해 “(스텔스 전투기) F-35 엔진의 굉음을 적들이 들으면 심판의 날이 왔음을 알게 될 것”이라며 “적들을 산산조각낼 수 있다”고 호언했다. 미 국가안보회의(NSC)의 허버트 맥매스트 보좌관은 같은 날 백악관 기자회견에서 “대북 군사옵션을 배제하지 않는다”는 입장을 밝혔다. 김 위원장의 말대로 북한이 조만간 핵을 배치하면 한반도에서 핵 참화가 발생하지 말란 법도 없는 분위기다.
이런 상황에서 야당 의원들이 미국을 찾아 미 국무부의 전술핵 재배치를 요구한 데 대해 미 국무부가 “(미국의) 핵우산을 믿어달라. 전술핵 배치가 어렵다”는 답변 정도를 들었다. 하지만 한반도 주변 국가를 압박하는 나름의 성과가 있다고 자체평가하고 있다. “한반도 어느 지역에도 핵무기를 배치하면 안된다”는 추이톈카이 주미 중국대사의 최근 발언에서 한반도 전술핵 재배치에 대한 중국 쪽의 부담스러움이 읽혀진 때문이다. 전술핵 재배치는 이슈는 중국에 부담을 주고 북한 비핵화에 적극 나서도록 하는 카드로 작용할 수 있다. 이런 면에서 문 대통령이 미 CNN 인터뷰에서 전술핵 재배치 카드를 딱 잘라버린 건 아쉽다. 전술핵을 한반도에 들여오는 것과 별개로 전략적 카드로 활용할 수 있는데도 말이다.
일촉즉발의 국면으로 빠져드는 한반도 안보위기에서 가장 중요한 것은 한국과 미국의 동맹 체제다. 북핵 위기는 한반도를 1950년의 한국전쟁 때와 유사한 상황으로 몰고 가고 있다. 한ㆍ미는 과거와 같은 혈맹으로 돌아가 일단 위기를 극복하는 게 우선이다. 그런 뒤 북한과 대화도 하고 평화통일을 위한 노력도 할 수 있다. 문 대통령의 방미 목적도 여기에 있다. 따라서 문 대통령은 어제 트럼프 대통령과의 전화통화에서 “북한의 도발에 효과적으로 대응하려면 한ㆍ미 연합방위능력 강화가 필요하다”는데 뜻을 같이 했다고 한다. 이번 유엔총회와 정상회담에서 꼭 실현하길 기대한다.