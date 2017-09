Participants in the 10th Pacific Armies Chiefs Conference gather for the opening ceremony at the Grand Hyatt Seoul on Monday. The biannual event, which promotes cooperation among army officers in the region on major security issues, will run through Thursday. From fourth from left in the front row are Army Chief of Staff Gen. Kim Yong-woo; former Secretary-General of the United Nations Ban Ki-moon; and U.S. Army Chief of Staff Gen. Mark A. Milley. [YONHAP]