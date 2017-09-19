BTS aims for Billboard Hot 100 with its latest

Boy band BTS said Monday that they hope to make it on to the highly coveted Billboard Hot 100 chart in the United States with their latest record “Love Yourself Seung ‘Her.’”“Whenever we’re asked about our goals, we say that we want to enter the Hot 100. But a lot of albums have to be sold and our music has to be streamed a lot. And there’s also the radio play factor so it isn’t easy,” said member Suga said during a press conference held at the Lotte Hotel in central Seoul.Suga added: “Thankfully, U.S. radio stations are showing interest in us, and we’re often being played. We’re also selling quite a bit, and many people have their hopes up. This time [we] want to enter the Billboard Hot 100.”The group, one of today’s biggest K-pop acts, was scheduled to release “Love Yourself Seung ‘Her’” at 6 p.m. The album is the first edition of the band’s new “Love Yourself” series, which will be rolled out serially into 2018.The lead single “DNA” is a powerful four-on-the-floor EDM pop number that flows along a central whistle-like motif. The track is accompanied by a colorful music video that mostly focuses on the group’s choreography.“I never imagined working together with The Chainsmokers before our debut. Before our debut, my goal was to perform at the Olympic Stadium, but we’re receiving offers that would have been impossible to even imagine,” group leader Rap Monster said. “We also want to see how far we can go, and if we make it into the Hot 100, we’d like to go as far as possible to leave many milestones in [music] history,” the rapper-singer added.In May, BTS won the Top Social Artist award at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards, beating Justin Bieber, Selena Gomez, Ariana Grande and Shawn Mendes to become the second Korean artist to win a Billboard award after Psy in 2013. Yonhap