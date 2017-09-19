Declining popularity (국문)
60%대로 떨어진 대통령 지지율, 협치만이 돌파구다
Sept 19,2017
President Moon Jae-in’s approval rating has been drooping for the last four weeks, dipping below 70 percent from the above 80 percent level that he had enjoyed during earlier months. According to pollster Realmeter, the president’s approval rating fell to 66.8 percent in a survey between Nov. 11 and 13 and 69 percent between Nov. 12 and 14.
The public approval of the president is still exceptionally high compared with his predecessors. But the waning popularity could become a burden for a president who was able to brave the opposition-led legislative and push ahead his agenda backed by huge public support.
Moon is losing favor with the populace due to his unilateral ways. His appointments overly centered on left-leaning figures and his confidants, causing controversies and a rift with the opposition. He did not live up to his campaign promise to be fair and broad in his recruitment. Because of his indiscretion, seven candidates of ministerial posts had to withdraw themselves from the nominations. The cabinet is incomplete as a result, although Moon has been in office for four months.
Moon beat former president Park Geun-hye, whose poor first choices ended in the reversal of six candidates. His radical push to phase out nuclear reactor power, convert the irregular workforce to salaried status and hike the minimum wage also painted him as narrow-sighted and rash.
The worsening North Korean nuclear crisis and the indecisive response from his administration have also weakened public confidence in the president. North Korea tested missiles eight times and a nuclear device believed to be a hydrogen bomb after Moon took office. Moon vowed “maximum pressure,” but angered Washington — and Pyongyang — by offering $8 million in humanitarian aid while the two states were imposing unilateral sanctions on top of UN actions to rein in the North. He also has failed to find a breakthrough in diplomacy with Beijing and Moscow.
There is no need for the president to be overly concerned about his approval rating. But he must not take the fact that his approach is losing public favor lightly. He must show the capacity to listen to the opposition and moderate his pace in tune with the broad wishes of the public.
JoongAng Ilbo, Sept. 18, Page 34
문재인 대통령의 지지율이 4주 연속 하락하며 60%대로 떨어졌다. 여론조사업체 리얼미터의 11∼13일 조사(66.8%)가 한국갤럽의 12~14일 조사(69%)로 확인되었다. 이 수치 역시 역대 대통령보다 여전히 높은 편이다. 그러나 여소야대 구도에서 80%를 웃도는 대통령 지지율에 힘입어 국정 운영을 해온 정부로선 한 달 지속한 지지율 하락은 예삿일이 아닐 수 있다. 종전과 같은 국정 운영 동력을 상실할 우려도 있다.
지지율 하락의 원인엔 이견이 없다. 지지율 고공행진에 고무돼 독주를 계속한 탓에 국민의 눈길이 냉랭해지기 시작한 결과다. 무엇보다 인사에서 문제가 많았다. 대선 공약인 탕평 인사는 실종되고, 코드 인사가 난무했다. 그 결과 검증 부실로 주로 장관급 고위 공직자 후보 7명이 낙마하고, 집권 131일째 내각이 구성되지 못하는 인사 참사를 자초했다. 박근혜 정부 첫 조각 당시 6명 낙마를 넘어서는 기록이다. 탈원전과 비정규직의 정규직 전환, 최저임금 인상 등 현실을 무시한 정책들을 군사작전 하듯 밀어붙인 것도 지지율에 악영향을 끼쳤을 것이다.
북핵 위기에 대한 안일한 대응도 지지율 하락의 주범으로 빼놓을 수 없다. 북한은 문 대통령 집권 이래 여덟 번이나 미사일을 쏘고 수소폭탄으로 추정되는 6차 핵실험까지 강행했다. 그러나 문 대통령은 '극한 압박'을 말로는 다짐하면서도 행동은 800만 달러 대북 지원을 하기로 하는 등 엇박자를 냈다. 그 결과 미국과 일본의 신뢰를 잃고 중국과의 갈등이 증폭됐다. 국민의 안보 불안이 커질 수밖에 없다.
지지율에 일희일비할 필요는 없지만, 꾸준히 떨어지는 점은 주시할 필요가 있다. 지지율만 믿고 독주한 결과, 뜻한 바 제대로 이루지 못하고 지지율만 깎아 먹은 건 아닌지 곱씹어봐야 한다. 한 번 등 돌리면 되돌리기 어려운 게 민심이다. 인사나 정책을 추진하기 앞서 야당과 의논하고 경청하는 진정한 협치의 자세를 더욱 보여줘야 한다.