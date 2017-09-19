Testing times (국문)

South Koreans are increasingly frustrated to see our leadership quaver in the face of the alarming sophistication of North Korea’s weapons of mass destruction. The problem originates with our internal political divisions. At a meeting of the National Defense Committee of the National Assembly on Monday, Defense Minister Song Yong-moo attacked Moon Chung-in — President Moon Jae-in’s special adviser on security and diplomacy — for off-the-cuff remarks as a scholar. Minister Song denounced the adviser as a person who should not handle security or defense matters. Moon had proposed a scaling down of the annual joint Korea-U.S. military exercise in return for a freeze of the North’s nuclear development. Earlier, Moon criticized Minister Song for his plan to create a special squad aimed at “decapitating” the North Korean leadership.
Discord on our security front has happened before. After Defense Minister Song said he will consider the idea of bringing back U.S. tactical nuclear weapons, President Moon swatted down the idea. Song had to back down later, saying the redeployment of tactical nukes does not serve our national interests. After the Ministry of Unification announced the government was thinking of approving $8 million in aid to North Korea on Thursday, Defense Minister Song said the government will modify the aid package and delay the move as long as possible.
North Korea’s deployment of nuclear weapons in real battles is only a matter of time. Military analysts expect Pyongyang to exert all efforts to change the fuel for its ballistic missiles from liquid to solid in order to make it harder for enemies to detect launches in advance. Solid fuel is much easier to inject into missiles than liquid fuel, which makes a preemptive strike more difficult.
Under such circumstances, the national security adviser in Washington, secretary of state and America’s ambassador to the United Nations all mentioned the military option. The remarks by Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, normally a pacifist, carry great significance. He said that if diplomatic efforts fail, what’s left is a military option. On a visit to Andrews Air Force Base, U.S. President Donald Trump expressed a determination to turn North Korea into ashes with F-35 stealth bombers and B-2 bombers.
Internal schisms in the face of the North Korean nuclear threat pose a serious danger to the decades-old alliance between Seoul and Washington. The more divided South Korea is, the more possibilities the United States would take a solo action to destroy the North. If national security is to be safeguarded, a commander in chief must not waver.
국방장관과 안보특보 서로 딴 소리
전술핵 장관 발언 대통령이 뒤집어
한미동맹 균열과 미 독자행동 위험
갈수록 고도화·현실화되고 있는 북한 핵·미사일 위협 앞에서 우리의 외교안보 컨트롤타워가 심하게 흔들려 보는 국민이 아찔하다. 그것도 외부 충격에 의한 게 아니라 내부의 자중지란에 의한 요동이어서 더욱 불안하고 기막히다.
송영무 국방장관은 어제 국회 국방위원회에서 문정인 대통령 통일외교안보특보에 대해 “학자 입장에서 떠드는 느낌이지 안보특보로 생각되지 않아 개탄스럽다”고 직격탄을 날렸다. “안보나 국방 문제에 대해서 상대해서는 안 될 사람”이라고까지 했다. “북핵 동결을 전제로 한·미 군사훈련 축소를 모색해야 한다”는 문 특보 의견에 대해 묻는 정진석 자유한국당 의원에게 한 답변에서다. 문 특보는 앞서 김정은 ‘참수부대’를 창설할 계획이라는 송 장관 발언을 놓고 “아주 잘못된 것, 상당히 부적절한 표현을 썼다”고 비난했었다.
이 같은 안보 관련 엇박자는 처음 있는 일이 아니다. “전술핵 재배치를 검토하겠다”는 송 장관의 두 차례 발언을 문재인 대통령이 나서 “전술핵 재배치는 없다”고 뒤집었으며, 이에 송 장관도 “전술핵 배치는 국익에 도움이 안 된다”고 한발 물러서 오락가락 논란을 자초했다. “800만 달러 대북지원 여부를 21일 결정할 것”이라는 통일부 발표에 대해서도 송 장관은 “지원시기는 굉장히 늦추고 조절할 것이라고 들었다”며 견해차가 있음을 드러냈다.
북한의 핵·미사일 실전 배치는 이제 시간문제가 됐다. 전문가들은 북한이 이제 고체연료를 이용한 탄도미사일 개발에 진력할 것이라고 예상한다. 고체연료를 쓰면 연료 주입 시간이 걸리지 않아 사전 탐지가 어렵고 기동성이 뛰어나 킬체인 등 선제타격이 어려워지게 된다. 상황이 이런 만큼 미국은 백악관 국가안보보좌관과 국무장관, 유엔 주재 미국대사 등 트럼프 행정부의 외교안보 수뇌부 3인방이 한목소리로 북핵 해결을 위한 ‘군사옵션’을 거론하고 나섰다. 특히 그간 대화론을 주장해온 렉스 틸러슨 국무장관이 “외교적 노력이 실패하면 남는 것은 군사적 옵션이 될 것”이라고 지적한 것은 의미심장하다. 이에 발 맞추듯 트럼프 대통령도 15일 앤드루 공군기지를 방문해 B-2 전폭기와 F-35 전투기 등을 둘러보며 “도발 시 산산조각 내겠다”는 초강경 발언을 쏟아냈다.
이처럼 일사불란한 미국 앞에서 자중지란을 보이는 것은 그만큼 우리의 안보태세가 느슨하다는 것을 의미한다. 이를 방치하면 굳건해야 할 한·미 동맹에 균열을 초래하는 치명적 위험이 있다. 한국 정부를 불신한 미국이 동맹을 무시하고 독자적 행동에 나설 가능성이 그만큼 커지는 것이다. 사드 배치를 둘러싼 혼란으로 그런 불신은 이미 경고등이 켜진 상태다.
안보는 절대 흔들림이 없어야 한다. 북한에 대한 강력한 메시지는 입이 아니라 행동에서 나오는 것이다. 국군통수권자인 문 대통령부터 일관된 언행을 보여야 한다. 더 이상 ‘내수용 따로, 수출용 따로’의 발언으로 혼선을 빚으선 안 된다. 외교안보 컨트롤타워가 상황과 입장에 따라 이리저리 흔들린다면 “북한이 핵과 미사일을 포기하지 않을 수 없도록 하겠다”는 문 대통령의 말은 공허한 메아리가 될 수 있다.