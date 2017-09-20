2017.9.20 Ticket

Universal Ballet will be presenting John Cranko’s “Onegin,” regarded as one of the must-see masterpieces of ballet. It will be the final performance staged by the company’s two principal dancers, Hwang Hye-min and Ohm Jae-yong, pictured above, who are also married, as they will retire as dancers after the performance. The couple will play the leading roles together on Nov. 24 and 26. [KIM KYUNG-JIN]

THEATERD-Cube Arts CenterTo Oct. 8: Having first premiered in Korea in 1996, this Tony-Award winning show is set in New York City. In this performance filled with crowd-pleasing tap numbers and lavishly choreographed performances, the role of Julian Marsh will be performed by both Kim Suk-hoon and Lee Jong-hyuk. The role of Peggy will be performed by Oh So-yeoun and Jeon Ye-ji.The musical starts at 8 p.m. on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays; 3 p.m. on Wednesdays; 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Saturdays; and 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Sundays. There are no shows on Mondays.Tickets range from 60,000 won to 130,000 won.Sindorim Station, lines No. 1 and No. 2, exit 1 and 5ShinhanCard Fan Square Live HallSept. 23 to Oct. 16: Directed by Kolleen Park, Mr. Show is a production only for women who are over 19 years old. In this performance, hot and sexy guys take the stage and provide an exciting escape for the audience.The theater offers a special section called “Ladies Zone,” which is located close to the stage and allows for interaction with the actors.The performance starts at 8 p.m. on Monday to Friday, 4 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, 3 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Sunday and 4 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 9. There are no shows on Tuesdays and during Chuseok.Tickets range from 60,000 won to 80,000 won.Hapjeong Station, line Nos. 2 and 6, exit 9 or 10Chungmu Arts Center, Grand HallTo Oct. 29: From the producers of the Korean version of the hit musical “Frankenstein” comes the musical “Ben-Hur,” which portrays the struggles, love and devotion of the character Ben-Hur.Written by Lew Wallace in 1880, this best-selling novel has been adapted to many movies and musicals, and the 1959 movie adaptation was nominated for 11 Academy awards. Set in the year 26 A.D. in the city of Jerusalem, Ben-Hur, who is a Jewish noble, is reunited with his long-time friend Messala. However, when Ben-Hur turns down an offer from Messala, he is falsely framed of treason.The musical starts at 8 p.m. on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays; at 3 and 8 p.m. on Wednesdays; at 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Saturdays; and 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Sundays and public holidays. Tickets range from 50,000 won to 140,000 won.Sindang Station, lines No. 2 and No. 6, exit 9Seoul Arts Center, Opera HallNov. 1-5: Anna Karenina is married to an austere man, but has found her married life to be boring. One day, she falls in love with a very optimistic and funny man named Count Vronsky. While she hesitates to have an affair, Vronsky keeps asking her to be his secret lover. Eventually they begin dating and eventually get caught. Anna finds herself caught between her ethical obligations as a wife and her desires. The story is based on the novel of the same name by Leo Tolstoy.The performance starts at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday to Friday, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday and 2 p.m. on Sunday.Tickets range from 5,000 won to 50,000 won.Nambu Bus Terminal Station, line No. 3 exit 5Hongik Daehangno Art CenterTo Nov. 5: A dynamic mixture between rock music and monologue, this stylish musical follows the life of a band called The Angry Inch. This eight-time Tony nominated piece was performed about 2,000 times after its Korean premiere in 2005. The musical revolves around a boy named Hansel who is living in East Germany in 1988. One day, an American lieutenant proposes to marry Hansel if he changes his gender to female.Hansel changes his name to Hedwig, and undergoes a sex change operation - but it fails. Hedwig flies to Kansas only to find out that he has been dumped. He starts to wear wigs and makeup, forms a band called The Angry Inch and becomes a rock star.The musical starts at 8 p.m. from Tuesday to Thursday, and 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Friday. On Saturday, it starts at 2p.m., 5:15p.m., and at 8:30 p.m.; and on Sunday, it starts at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. There are no shows on Mondays.Tickets range from 55,000 won to 99,000 won.Hyehwa Station, line No. 4, exit 3Seoul Arts Center, Opera HallNov. 24-26: Known as a must-see masterpiece, Universal Ballet brings “Onegin” back to Seoul for the first time since 2013. The production premiered in 1965 and was brilliantly choreographed by John Cranko, a key figure in the 20th century European ballet. A story of mixed fate and cruel love, “Onegin” is a premiere example of a drama ballet. The storyline of passionate lovers and their separation keeps the audience glued to their seats.The performance starts at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, and 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.Tickets range from 10,000 won to 120,000 won.Nambu Bus Terminal Station, line No. 3 exit 5MUSICOlympic StadiumOct. 7: A new form of festival to promote living a relaxed life, the event will feature “La La Land In Concert” conducted by Justin Hurwitz and will be performed by the Ditto Orchestra. The movie “La La Land” will be screened, and the 71-member Ditto orchestra will perform live.For the second part of the program, Hans Zimmer and his 19-piece studio band, orchestra & choir will perform. The legendary German film composer and record producer has produced music for films such as “The Lion King,” “The Pirates of the Caribbean” series, and most recently “Dunkirk.”“La La Land in Concert” will begin at 4:30 p.m., and Hans Zimmer Live will start at 8: 30 p.m.Tickets cost 135,000 won ($119.86).Olympic Park Station, line No. 5, exit 3Seoul Arts Center, IBK Chamber HallOct. 7: It is not common to see the double bassist taking center stage as a soloist in Korea unless it is at a performance by young Korean double bassist Minje Sung. Critics say it is difficult to play the double bass with the power that Sung plays with, praising his ability and efforts to continue bringing the musical instrument under the spotlight.Sung became the first Asian winner of the International Johann Mattihias Sperger Competition for Double Bass in 2006 and the International Serge Koussevitzky Double Bass Competition the following year - two of three important international competitions for the double bass.For the upcoming recital titled “Originality,” Sung will be playing double bass pieces that show off the potential of the double bass as a solo instrument. Pianist Chyung Han-bin will accompany Sung on stage.The recital starts at 8 p.m.Tickets cost 60,000 won.Nambu Bus Terminal Station, line No. 3, exit 5Seoul Arts Center, Concert HallOct. 14: After being the first person to win all five first prizes at the 15th International Chopin Piano Competition in 2005, Rafal Blechacz became one of the biggest names in classical music. In his first performance in Korea, he will be playing the songs of Bach, Mozart and Chopin, and showing off his incredible talent that has won him a slew of the biggest awards in music.The performance starts at 8 p.m.Tickets range from 50,000 won to 130,000 won.Nambu Bus Terminal Station, line No. 3 exit 5Lotte Concert HallNov.17-18: To cherish the memory of deceased tenor Luciano Pavarotti, a memorial concert honoring the 10th anniversary of his death will be held in Korea this November. It will be the second performance after the first concert in Verona, Italy in September. One of the world’s best sopranos and Pavarotti’s favorite partner Angela Gheorghiu and conductor Eugene Kohn will be visiting Korea to perform in the show that will be full of some of the great tenor’s favorite songs to sing. Other performers include Soprano Shin Young-ok, who once performed with Pavarotti, tenor Rame Lahaj, tenor Matteo Mezzaro, and Korea’s best known baritone Ko Seng-hyoun.The concert will be even more meaningful as Pavarotti’s widow and current Pavarotti Foundation representative Nicoletta Pavarotti and her daughter will also visit Korea to attend.The concert starts at 8 p.m.Ticket prices range from 70,000 won to 270,000 won.Jamsil Station, line No.8, exit 10Seoul Arts Center, Concert HallNov. 19-20: One of Germany’s most well-known orchestras, the Berlin Philharmonic, which was formed in 1882, is performing in Korea for the sixth time, and this is the last performance with Simon Rattle as the artistic director. Rattle, who hails from Liverpool, England, is rated as a revolutionary and distinctive conductors and his collaboration with the Berlin Philharmonic’s authentic sounds create something new and fresh. This orchestra remains one of the powerful orchestras and legendary conductors such as Wilhelm Furtwangler, Herbert von Karajan have performed here.On Sunday, R. Strauss’s “Don Juan, Op. 20,” Brahms’ “Symphony No.4 in E Minor, Op.98” will be performed. On Monday, Stravinsky’s “Petruska” will be performed.The concert starts at 5 p.m. on Sunday, and 8 p.m. on Monday.Tickets range from 70,000 won to 450,000 won.Nambu Bus Terminal Station, line No. 3, exit 5Seoul Arts Center, Concert HallDec. 15: The Gold medalist at the 2017 Van Cliburn Competition, Yekwon Sunwoo is back in Korea to perform. As the performance is a celebration of the pianist’s win at the internationally acclaimed competition, the program of the recital includes some of the pieces he performed at the competition. He is the first Korean pianist to win the competition. He’ll perform “Ramble on the Last Love-Duet” from Strauss’ Der Rosenkavalier, Schubert’s “Piano Sonata No. 19 in C minor, D. 958,” and “La Valse, M.72” of Ravel. His Dec. 20 recital at Seoul Arts Center’s IBK Hall sold out so quickly that his agency decided to hold another recital on Dec. 15 at the Concert Hall at Seoul Arts Center.The performance starts at 8 p.m.Tickets range from 30,000 won to 50,000 won.Nambu Bus Terminal Station, line No. 3 exit 5FESTIVALIncheon Munhak StadiumSept. 22-24: One of the biggest electronic dance music (EDM) festivals in Asia will be hosted in Incheon. Started in Germany in 2013, its nickname is “the world’s biggest club.”It will feature the hottest stars in EDM such as Afrojack, Armin Van Buuren, DJ Snake, Steve Aoki, Martin Garrix and Robin Schulz.Tickets range from 130,000 won to 380,000 won.Munhak Sports Complex, Incheon subway line No. 1, exit 2Olympic ParkOct. 21-22: This two-day festival is back for its 11th year after it kicked off in 2007. The line-up includes Daybreak, Park Won, Standing Egg, Sugarbowl, Sam Kim (pictured above) and Soran. Other powerful vocalists such as Yun DDan DDan, Paul Kim and Urban Zakapa will also make an appearance.A one-day ticket costs 99,000 won. Two-day tickets cost 158,000 won.Olympic Park Station, line No. 5, exit 3*Most tickets are available at ticket.interpark.com/global or by calling 1544-1555.