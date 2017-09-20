Sports Briefs

FOOTBALLKorean midfielder Kim Young-wook is set to sign with United Arab Emirates (UAE) football club Shabab Al Ahli Dubai, officials from his current club said Tuesday.K League Classic team Jeonnam Dragons said they’re pushing for Kim’s move to Al Ahli, and the player will soon fly to Dubai for a medical.The Arabian Gulf League, the UAE’s top league, started its new season last weekend, and the player registration deadline is the second week of October.Kim made his pro debut with Jeonnam in 2010 and has so far amassed 11 goals and 14 assists in 170 matches. The 26-year-old midfielder, who is known for his quickness and accurate passes, has scored three goals and earned a career-high seven assists this season.Kim has yet to represent Korea at the senior level, but he previously played for the country at the 2011 FIFA U-20 World Cup. He was also member of the gold medal-winning Korean team at the 2014 Asian Games that comprised players under the age of 23.OLYMPICSBan Ki-moon, the newly elected chief of the ethics body at the International Olympic Committee (IOC), said Sunday he feels a heavy responsibility taking the job, but will try to improve the transparency of the organization.Ban, who served as the U.N. secretary general from January 2007 to December 2016, was officially elected at the IOC Session in Lima, Peru, on Thursday (local time) to lead the Ethics Commission, an independent body that establishes the framework of ethical principles and looks into the cases that violate the IOC Code of Ethics.Ban said there are still some problems at the IOC and vowed to make the top Olympic body clean. The 73-year-old Korean said he will first look into a vote-buying scandal in the Olympic Games biddings, including one for the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Summer Games that also involves some of the IOC members.“I know there was some negative incident regarding the Rio de Janeiro Olympics,” Ban told Korean reporters in his hometown of Eumseong, North Chungcheong Province. “We will investigate that case and will report at the IOC Session in February in [Korea’s] PyeongChang.”Ban said he is confident in handling ethics with the IOC. He is scheduled to attend the Ethics Commission meeting in Lausanne, Switzerland, in November.Yonhap