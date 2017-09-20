Korea’s best and brightest

Suh Kyung-bae, chairman of AmorePacific Group, far right, with five recipients of research funds from the Suh Kyung-bae Science Foundation on Monday. The beneficiaries were recognized for their innovative research in the field of life science and will receive 300 to 500 million won ($265,000 to $442,000) annually for the next five years to freely pursue their research. The foundation was established last year with a private donation from Suh with the objective of supporting young scientists in Korea. [AMOREPACIFIC GROUP]