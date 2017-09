[PARK YONG-SEOK]

After President Moon Jae-in’s adviser Moon Chung-in proposed scaling down annual joint Korea-U.S. military exercises in return for a freeze of North Korea’s nuclear development, Defense Minister Song Young-moo criticized him. Senior Presidential Press Secretary Yoon Young-chan sided with Moon. Meanwhile, President Moon Jae-in is in New York to make a speech at the United Nations Thursday.