Political boomerangs (국문)

In April 1770, British explorer James Cook landed on the shores of Australia on the Endeavor. The Aborigines were surprised and threw boomerangs at the strangers. Nowadays, the word boomerang is also used to refer to an act or policy that brings consequences back upon its originator.
Boomerangs are budding everywhere.
If a new government loses trust in its leadership, administrative capability and appointment choices, it can be met with the boomerang of distrust. French President Emmanuel Macron appeared in the political scene as a new star, but four months into his term, his approval rating fell to 30 percent due to authoritarian administrative management and failed appointment choices. He is pushing for labor reform, but he lacks traction.
Similarly, there could be boomerangs in security, labor and education for President Moon Jae-in. Some appointment choices may be bad boomerangs. Seven appointees, including Justice Minister Ahn Kyung-hwan, head of the Constitutional Court Kim Yi-su, Minister of Small and Medium Enterprises and Startups Park Sung-jin, were not approved. Chief Justice-designee Kim Myung-soo’s National Assembly approval is not likely to be easy. Minister of Food and Drug Safety Ryu Young-jin had to handle the egg pesticide crisis and safety of sanitary pads. Blue House staff Tak Hyun-min is also a controversial figure. They are being defended despite controversies. Korea Gallup reported that Moon’s rating fell for three consecutive weeks but is still very high at 69 percent, the first time for him to sink to the 60 percent level.
There are more challenges ahead. Appointments are not going smoothly in the 332 public agencies handling state administration. Including the head of public agencies, the president can appoint more than 2,000 positions. Moon’s election camp had 1,000 professors offering advice, and some are politically inspired and claim to have contributed to the election victory.
Some joke that people are lining up in Daejeon, awaiting a call from the Blue House.
As past administrations have proven, appointments made to pay back contributions and based on relationships turn into boomerangs ailing public agencies.
The Moon Jae-in Administration is fortunate. The seven appointment mistakes will be the lesson to prevent further boomerangs, and Moon will be able to eradicate longstanding evils from past administrations.
JoongAng Ilbo, Sept. 18, Page 35
*The author is an editorial writer of the JoongAng Ilbo.
YANG YOUNG-YU
영국 탐험가 제임스 쿡은 1770년 4월 엔데버호를 타고 호주 해안에 도착했다. 화들짝 놀란 원주민들은 활등처럼 굽은 나무 막대기를 던지며 응수했다. 쿡을 맞추지 못한 막대기는 원을 그리며 다시 원주민 쪽으로 휙 날아갔다. '부메랑(boomerang)'이었다. 호주 원주민의 사냥도구였던 부메랑은 목표물을 맞히지 못하면 다시 던진 사람 쪽으로 돌아오는 특징이 있다. 그런 특징을 빗대 어떤 정책이나 행동을 했다가 외려 화(禍)를 부르는 걸 부메랑이라고 부르게 됐다.
제 발등을 찍는 부메랑은 도처에서 싹을 틔운다. 특히 새 정부가 리더십과 국정 능력, 인사에서 신뢰를 잃으면 '국민 불신'의 부메랑을 맞기 십상이다. 혜성같이 등장했던 마크롱 프랑스 대통령만 봐도 그렇다. 취임 4개월 만에 권위적 국정 운영과 인사 실패로 지지도가 30%대로 반 토막 났다. 아랑곳하지 않고 노동개혁을 밀어붙이지만, 힘이 달린다.
문재인 대통령도 안보·노동·교육 등 여러 분야에서 부메랑 조짐이 보인다. 그중 코드·보은 인사가 '참 나쁜' 부메랑이 됐다. 안경환 법무부 장관, 김이수 헌법재판소장, 박성진 중소벤처기업부 장관 후보자 등 '7인방'이 청와대 발등을 찍었다. 김명수 대법원장 후보자의 국회 인준 길도 험난하다. ‘살충제 계란’과 ‘생리대’ 파동으로 실력이 거덜 난 류영진 식품의약품안전처장, 비뚤어진 성(性) 의식으로 난타당한 탁현민 청와대 행정관도 언제 화가 될지 모른다. 도대체 무슨 빚을 졌기에 그리 감쌀까. 그런 사이 문 대통령 지지율은 3주 연속 떨어져 처음으로 60%대(69%)를 기록했다(한국갤럽 조사).
지금부터가 더 문제다. 국가 살림의 동맥인 공공기관 332곳의 인사 파열음이 들려서다. 공공기관장을 포함해 대통령이 임명할 수 있는 자리는 2000명이 넘는다. 문 캠프 주변의 폴리페서만 1000명인데 자칭 '공신'을 자처하는 정치꾼이 부지기수다. "청와대 전화를 기다리는 사람이 대전까지 줄 섰다"는 말이 우스개가 아닌 듯하다. '빚잔치' '낙하산' 논공행상은 공공기관을 병들게 하는 악성 부메랑이 된다. 역대 정권이 충분히 보여줬다. 문재인 정부는 그나마 다행이다. 7인방이 일찌감치 레드 시그널을 보여줬으니. 그걸 교훈 삼아 더 나쁜 부메랑은 막아야 한다. 그게 적폐 청산 아닐까.
양영유 논설위원