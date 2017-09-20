Schedule the vote (국문)
Sept 20,2017
The legislative vote to confirm Kim Myung-soo as the Supreme Court chief justice could be a watershed for the Moon Jae-in administration. The government of President Roh Tae-woo was shaken in 1988 after the opposition-majority legislature voted down the nominated chief justice Chung Ki-seung. The setback eventually led to the merger of three parties and a coalition government.
President Moon issued a statement appealing for legislative approval of his chief justice choice before he left the country to attend the UN General Assembly on Monday. He pleaded with the legislature not to leave the top post at the highest court empty. Ruling Democratic Party chair Choo Mi-ae, who had caused an impasse with her demeaning rhetoric towards the People’s Party, “regretted” her comments in order to prevent a political catastrophe for the fledgling administration just four months in.
The presidential office and DP asked the legislative to vote on the nomination before the term of the current chief justice ends on Sept. 24. The conservative opposition — the Liberal Korea Party that commands 107 seats and the Bareun Party with 20 seats — made their opposition to the choice clear. The People’s Party with 40 seats left the decision up to individual members. At the end of the day, the People’s Party will have the casting vote on the fate of Kim.
The ruling faction brought about the debacle. Indulging in a high approval rating, the presidential office did not apologize or become humbled even when seven candidates for ministerial level posts failed to be confirmed. Choo resorted to name-calling to lay the blame on the opposition. She ended up making enemies with the opposition camp and causing a political stalemate.
The opposition must put the confirmation to a vote as soon as possible. Kim does not have personal flaws. But the choice raises concerns for left-leaning court rulings. Lawmakers must cast their vote based on their conscience and judgment in consideration of national interests and constitutional rights instead of party interests and public opinion.
JoongAng Ilbo, Sept. 19, Page 34
김명수 대법원장 후보자를 둘러싼 인준 정치는 자칫 문재인 정부를 파국으로 몰고 갈 수 있다. 1988년 여소야대였던 노태우 정권은 정기승 대법원장 후보자의 인준이 부결되면서 내부가 무너졌다. 결국 3당 합당이란 정계 개편으로 이어졌다. 문 대통령이 유엔 방문길에 앞서 이례적으로 입장문을 내 "사법수장 공백이라는 초유의 사태를 막아 달라"고 호소하고, 추미애 더불어민주당(121석) 대표가 자신의 막말에 유감을 표명한 것도 집권 4개월 만에 식물정권으로 추락할지 모른다는 여권의 두려움 때문으로 보인다.
형식적으로 양승태 현 대법원장의 임기 종료일인 24일까지 국회 표결을 끝내 달라는 게 청와대와 민주당의 요청이지만 내용적으론 김명수 인준안을 제발 통과시켜 달라는 간청이자 압박이다. 이에 자유한국당(107석)과 바른정당(20석)은 "국회를 협박하지 말라"며 '김명수 반대'를 당론으로 정했다. 국민의당(40석)은 당론을 정하지 않고 의원 자율투표에 맡기기로 했다. 절대적인 여소야대 정국에서 김명수 후보의 운명을 국민의당이 결정하게 된 셈이다.
상황이 이렇게 된 건 집권세력의 자업자득이다. 청와대는 높은 지지율에 취해 국회를 무시한 직접 민주주의론을 꺼내 드는가 하면 장관급 이상 7명이 낙마하는 인사 참사에도 문책은커녕 제대로 사과조차 한 적이 없다. 추미애 대표도 야당을 향해 '뗑깡' '머리 자르기' 같은 막말만 남발했다. 국회 외면, 야당 무시가 도를 넘어도 한참 넘었다.
사법부 수장의 공백을 막아야 한다는 문 대통령의 지적은 옳다. 야당은 신속한 국회 표결에 협조해야 한다. 김명수 후보자는 개인 비리 의혹이 적다. 대신 이념적 편향, 청와대와 코드 맞추기, 특정 세력 중심의 법원 운영 걱정을 사고 있다. 개개인이 헌법기관인 의원들은 여론이나 정치적 타산에 휩싸이지 말고 양심과 헌법, 국가 이익만 기준으로 신속하고 당당하게 찬반 입장을 정해야 할 것이다.