The dangerous option (국문)

On Monday, U.S. Secretary of Defense James Mattis said that the United States has a military option for dealing with North Korea that would not put Seoul at grave risk. His remarks at the Pentagon draw extraordinary attention in South Korea. A military option is a double-edged sword. Even though a pre-emptive strike could destroy major military facilities in the North or remove Kim Jong-un from power, South Korea risks a brutal and swift retaliation if the strike fails to knock out all of the North’s weapons systems.
There are increasing signs of Washington considering a military option seriously. Many of the Trump administration’s security and diplomatic officials — including Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, National Security Adviser Herbert H.R. McMaster and Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley — joined the chorus for considering military action if there is no sign of change from the rogue state.
On our part, we must carefully check if the military option Secretary Mattis has in mind would really not lead to losses of our lives and properties.
Washington has reportedly reviewed various military options, including sophisticated aircraft bombing the North’s attack weapons, assassination of Kim Jong-un, and the destruction of nuclear facilities by cruise missiles. CNN reported that the Pentagon is considering the idea of smashing thousands of rocket launchers along the border with F-35 stealth bombers. However, none of those options is believed to be safe enough to avert counterattacks from North Korea.
Other strategists talk about a military option using unconventional methods — for instance, a colossal cyberattack to neutralize computing systems in North Korea or an electromagnetic pulse attack to demolish its entire electrical grid. Such attacks could hopefully reduce the danger of North Korea counterattacking Seoul.
We cannot rule out the possibility that Washington’s judgment that the North would not strike back at the South could go wrong. If there is a slight degree of miscalculation, it could immediately turn into a full-fledged war.
President Moon Jae-in declared that there will not be a war on the Korean Peninsula. To keep his promise, he must have close communication with Washington. The public still doubts if the government can really ensure that the United States would not dismiss South Korea in making its decisions. The administration must do its best to reflect our position in the decision-making process at critical moments like this.
JoongAng Ilbo, Sept. 20, Page 34
보복 없는 선제 공격, 극히 어려워
'코리아 패싱' 없게 철저히 소통해야
제임스 매티스 미국 국방장관이 지난 18일(현지시간) "서울을 중대한 위험에 빠뜨리지 않는 대북 군사옵션이 존재한다"고 밝혀 비상한 관심을 끌고 있다. 상식적으로 대북 군사옵션은 양날의 칼이 될 수밖에 없다. 선제 타격으로 북한의 주요 군사기지를 파괴할 수도, 김정은을 제거할 수도 있을지 모른다. 하지만 미사일에서부터 장사정포에 이르기까지, 모든 공격용 무기를 파괴하지 않는 한 무자비한 보복을 각오해야 한다는 게 현실이다. 이런 판에 서울을 안전하게 보호하면서 김정은 체제를 타격할 묘수가 있다니 복음 같은 소리가 아닐 수 없다.
최근 미국이 군사 옵션을 심각하게 고려하고 있다는 징조가 곳곳에서 감지되고 있다. 지난 17일 렉스 틸러슨 국무장관, 허버트 맥매스터 백악관 국가안보보좌관, 니키 헤일리 유엔 주재 대사 등 트럼프 행정부의 외교안보팀 수뇌부가 일제히 군사옵션을 강조한 것은 예사롭지 않다. 일단은 구두(口頭) 압박용 엄포일 가능성이 크지만 미국의 군사 행동이 임박했다는 신호일 수도 있다.
하지만 한국 입장에선 반드시 짚고 넘어가야 할 대목이 있다. 매티스 장관이 머릿속으로 그리는 군사옵션이 그의 장담대로 우리의 생명과 재산에 어떠한 위해도 가하지 않을 만큼 안전한가의 여부다.
그동안 미 행정부는 다양한 군사옵션을 검토해왔다고 한다. 전투기를 동원한 공격용 무기 폭격, 김정은 암살, 크루즈미사일에 의한 핵시설 파괴 등이 그것이다. 특히 최근 북한이 중거리탄도미사일(IRBM)을 잇달아 발사하자 휴전선 인근 장사정포 수천 기를 최신예 스텔스 F-35 전투기로 한꺼번에 파괴하는 방안이 검토 중이라고 CNN이 보도하기도 했다. 하지만 어느 것도 북한의 보복을 완전히 차단할 수 있다고 장담하긴 어렵다.
그래서 나온 게 물리적 타격이 아닌 다른 방법을 이용한 군사옵션이다. 북한의 전산 시스템을 무력화시킬 사이버 공격, 모든 전자장비의 작동을 멈추게 하는 전자기파(EMP) 폭탄 투하 등이 대표적인 대안이다. 이런 방식을 동원할 경우 북한이 서울을 공격할 공산이 적어지는 게 사실이다.
그럼에도 우리의 걱정은 모종의 군사작전에 대한 북한의 보복은 없을 거라는 미국 측 판단이 잘못됐을 경우다. 만에 하나라도 잘못되면 어떠한 참사가 일어날지 상상하기조차 두렵다.
문재인 대통령은 지난 8월 취임 100일 특별 기자회견에서 "전쟁은 없다"고 단언했다. 이 약속이 지켜지려면 무엇보다 한·미 간의 긴밀한 소통이 필요하다. 물론 군사옵션은 극도의 보안이 필요한 1급비밀일 것이다. 하지만 우리 군 당국도 미국이 도대체 어떤 군사 옵션을 고려하고 있는지, 어떤 결과가 예상되는지를 가능한 한 소상히 파악해 철저히 대비해야 한다.
한반도 문제에서 우리의 입장이 무시당하는 '코리아 패싱(Korea passing)'에 대한 우려의 목소리가 여전하다. 국가의 존망과 국민의 목숨이 달린 중차대안 사안에서 우리의 입장이 간과되지 않도록 정부는 사력을 다해야 한다.