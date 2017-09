Top: Al-Masmak, the starting point for King Abdul Aziz to recover the capital of his grandfathers in Riyadh. The fort is now part of the King Abdulaziz Historical Centre.Bottom: Madain Saleh, the first Saudi Arabian property to be listed as a Unesco Historical Heritage Site. The site features some 50 inscriptions from the pre-Nabataen period and some cave drawings.EMBASSY OF THE KINGDOM OF SAUDI ARABIA