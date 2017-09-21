Dobrain takes top prize at ‘Citypreneurs’ awards

The “Urban Innovation Challenge: Citypreneurs” on Wednesday recognized three global start-ups for the best products and services related to the United Nations’ 17 Sustainable Development Goals focusing on the environment, education, health and poverty.The three were selected from nine finalists who shared their business ideas at the Gaepo Digital Innovation Park in southern Seoul.The top prize, worth 10 million won ($8,900), went to local start-up Dobrain, which produces affordable online educational content to aid cognitive development in children.Second place went to two firms: EIDWare, which developed Korea’s first voice recognition engine for the disabled, and Liberty Co., an energy company specializing in wind turbines. Both received 7 million won.All three winners will receive mentoring sessions organized by the Seoul Metropolitan Government for three months and hold a demo day in December.The competition was co-hosted by the UN Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific, the World Federation of United Nations Associations and the Seoul Metropolitan Government.By Song Kyoung-son