Sports Briefs

BASEBALLSchedules for Korean baseball's postseason were revealed Wednesday.The wild-card game between the fourth- and fifth-ranked teams will take place at 2 p.m. on Oct. 5, the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) said.The 144-game regular season is scheduled to finish on Oct. 3.The fourth seed will be the host, and it will be able to advance to the first round of the playoffs either with a victory or tie in the first game.If the fifth seed wins the first wild-card game, then there will be a second contest at 2 p.m. on Oct. 6 at the same venue between the two, with the winner there advancing to the first round.Up till Tuesday, the Lotte Giants were sitting in fourth place at 75-62-2 (wins-losses-ties), four games ahead of the SK Wyverns.The first round of the postseason, starting on Oct. 8, will take a best-of-five format. The third-ranked team from the regular season will await the wild-card winner. The NC Dinos are currently in third place at 75-60-2, one game ahead of the Giants.The winner of the first round will face the second seed from the regular season in the next round, also a best-of-five, starting on Oct. 16.The Doosan Bears, the two-time defending champions, are holding down the second spot now at 79-55-3.The pennant winners will advance directly to the Korean Series, a best-of-seven competition that begins on Oct. 24. The Kia Tigers are currently in first place at 81-52-1.In postseason play, ties will be called after 15 innings, up from 12 innings in the regular season.All weekday games will begin at 6:30 p.m., and games on weekends and holidays will start at 2 p.m.OLYMPICSKorea plans to use proceeds from commemorative notes to cover operating costs at the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics, officials said Wednesday.Korea is set to print 2.3 million special notes with a face value worth 2,000 won ($1.70) in November, but retail prices of the notes are set at 8,000 won, according to the Korea Minting, Security Printing & ID Card Operating Corporation.Kim Hwa-dong, CEO of the state-run minting agency, said a "considerable amount" of the proceeds will be used for Korea's first Winter Olympics to be held in the country's eastern alpine county of Pyeongchang in February.Sung Baik-yoo, a spokesperson for the PyeongChang Organizing Committee, confirmed most of the proceeds will be used in covering operating costs for the Winter Games, though he did not elaborate.The notes are scheduled to be issued in December to those who preorder at banks and post offices. The special notes are being sold on a first-come, first-served basis.The notes mark the first time Korea has issued currency to celebrate a big event in the country.The minting agency said manufacturing costs of the 2,000 won note were 200 won.Korea has set aside 2.8 trillion won to successfully stage the pre-eminent winter sports extravaganza.